NCAA adopts sport-by-sport policies for transgender college athletes

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA has adopted a sport-by-sport approach for transgender athletes, bringing the organization in line with the U.S. and International Olympic Committees. Under the new guidelines, approved by the NCAA Board of Governors on Wednesday, transgender participation for each sport will be determined by the...

Sportico

UConn, NCAA Blasted Over Due Process in Kevin Ollie Award Decision

In a 69-page opinion issued on Thursday, arbitrator Mark Irvings came down on the University of Connecticut for its firing of men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie and awarded Ollie $11.2 million. Unless it quickly, and successfully, petitions a federal court, UConn must pay Ollie within 10 business days. The opinion did not dispute that recruiting violations occurred during Ollie’s tenure but sharply criticized the NCAA’s probe of Ollie, cited “due process deficiencies” on UConn’s part and questioned the severity the school’s punishment. He found the process resembling something of a kangaroo court. Ollie, 49, led the Huskies to a national championship in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Emmert
PennLive.com

Bishop McDevitt’s Marquese Williams adds ACC offer

Duke was apparently in central Pa. Saturday visiting one of the state’s top running backs in the Class of 2023, Bishop McDevitt’s Marquese Williams. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. And, according to Williams, the Blue Devils didn’t leave without making him...
FOOTBALL
KION News Channel 5/46

NCAA’s ‘sport-by-sport approach to transgender participation’ stirs debate

(CNN) -- A new NCAA policy allowing the national governing body for each sport to determine the eligibility of transgender athletes has come under fire by observers on the various sides of a highly charged debate over participation in college sports. The policy, announced late Wednesday, comes as University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas -- scheduled to compete The post NCAA’s ‘sport-by-sport approach to transgender participation’ stirs debate appeared first on KION546.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Auburn basketball holds off Kentucky; media eyes No. 1 ranking

Early on, it was fair to ask whether No. 2 Auburn was fully ready for its close up with No. 12 Kentucky, as the Wildcats quickly ran out to a double-digit lead. But the Tigers, buoyed by adjustments, a raucous home crowd and some untimely Kentucky injuries, picked up strength as the game went on, showing their mettle in an 80-71 victory.
KENTUCKY STATE
KSNT News

K-State’s Ayoka Lee makes NCAA history on Sunday

MANHATTAN (KSNT) — Kansas State’s junior center Ayoka Lee set the NCAA Division 1 record for most points scored in single game as she posted 61 points in a 94-65 win over No. 14 Oklahoma. Lee has scored over 30 points seven times this season including Sunday, but has never tallied a game like this […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Deadline

NFL Will No Longer Test Players Daily For Covid-19, Unless They Are Symptomatic

The National Football League will no longer be testing vaccinated or unvaccinated players on a daily basis, the league has announced, The move comes as the NFL enters into a crucial part of its playoffs schedule, with the year-capping Super Bowl looming in February. The league said Friday in a memo to all 32 teams that enough evidence of a decrease in positive tests in the last month has allowed them to drop daily tests. Weekly testing for vaccinated players and personnel was stopped last month. But anyone reporting symptoms or targeted by the league still was subject to testing. “Following consultation with our jointly retained infectious disease experts, the NFL and NFL Players Association have updated the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols to eliminate the distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated players to determine testing cadence,” the memo said. “Effective immediately, all players and tiered staff will be subject to strategic and targeted testing.”  
NFL
92.7 The Block

Dan Wetzel: Think It’s a Bad Move Competitively for the ACC

Jim Phillips, the commissioner of the ACC, is one of the main reasons that the College Football Playoff committee has not been able to agree on a deal to expand the playoff field. On a call with the media a couple of weeks ago, he explained that this is not an issue with the playoff itself, but rather with everything that is going on with college athletics at one time. Phillips has said that he wants to take a more "holistic approach" to the expansion and that right now the idea of staying at four teams is best for the time being.
COLLEGE SPORTS
