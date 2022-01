The Rod And Custom Auto Show last weekend was a big hit with attendees, who unanimously loved the new format and the new location at the new BEND XPO in East Moline. The show, in its 39th year of bringing great hot rods, classics, customs, and bikes to the Quad Cities every January has had a few different homes over the years. Some long-time attendees tell me that the show had humble beginnings in an old Zayers building, moved to the former Rock Island Arsenal Building, and spent the last 2 decades in the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.

EAST MOLINE, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO