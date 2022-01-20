ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insteel starts fiscal 2022 with nearly threefold jump in profit

By Richard Craver
Winston-Salem Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA surge in non-residential construction and the ability to pass along raw material expenses boosted Insteel Industries Inc. to a record first-quarter net income of $23.1 million. The nearly threefold jump in net income represents the fourth consecutive quarter of a major profit surge for the Mount Airy manufacturer....

journalnow.com

