More than 650,000 soldiers died during the Civil War. But that number pales next to the 1.5 million horses and mules that were killed. Horses were essential to both armies. They were used by the cavalry and the artillery. They were used to transport wagonloads of wounded from the field. Trains and boats moved massive amounts of supplies, but when those materials arrived at the station or dock, it was horse-drawn wagons that got them to the soldiers in the field.

