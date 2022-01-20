ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Big Tech Uses Data to the Detriment of Consumer Health, But We're Addicted. So What's the Solution?

By Ariel Shapira
NewsTimes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs was brilliantly chronicled in the 2020 Netflix documentary The Social Dilemma, much of tech today uses data to tap into the human brain in a way that is detrimental to the health of consumers. The examples range from flooding people with ads to creating addictive algorithms on social media to...

Michigan Daily

It’s time to rethink how we regulate Big Tech

After the Dot-Com bubble burst in 2000, many individuals feared that the technology sector was primed to lose its global reach following an astounding period of mania. From the ashes of the crash, however, rose companies like Amazon, Google, Twitter and Facebook, far stronger than their predecessors and hell-bent on achieving worldwide prominence. Unfortunately, in their rapid rise to power, these companies have generated an endless flow of criticism. Politicians across the aisle are irate over their monopolistic tendencies, inadequate protection of free speech and murky privacy policies. These concerns have led to several high-profile hearings and the introduction of legislation in Congress, all with the aim of significantly reducing Big Tech’s influence. While this combative approach is understandable, in order to maintain America’s competitive advantage in tech on an international scale, it’s critical that the government shifts its regulatory efforts from haphazard antitrust maneuvers to more constructive approaches that improve the overall health of the technology sector while allowing companies to preserve their core business models.
BUSINESS
beincrypto.com

Fake Food: China uses Blockchain Tech to Regain Consumer Trust

Fake food: Rebuilding trust in food products in China will take a lot of work. The industry is rife with counterfeits, mislabeled products and dangerous fakes. But now, with blockchain tech, there could be a turnaround. Consumer trust in China-derived foods is at an all-time low. From fake eggs to...
TECHNOLOGY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

From 6G to Big Data, China Is Looking to Boost Tech's Share of Its Economy

China is aiming for 10% of its gross domestic product to come from the digital economy by 2025, up from 7.8% in 2020. As part of its 14th Five Year Plan, Beijing says that this will come from technologies like big data and 6G mobile internet, even though that is some years away.
INTERNET
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: New BA.2 variant ‘under investigation’ as ministers ‘consider delaying’ NHS vaccine mandate

Health authorities are investigating BA.2, a lineage of the Omicron variant, after it was found to have caused hundreds of coronavirus cases in England.Some 426 cases of the new sub-variant have been identified in England, with 146 in London and 97 in the South East, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. This compares with the previous total of 53 cases detected up until 10 January.Unlike the original Omicron variant, which accounts for the majority of cases in the UK, BA.2 does not have the specific mutation that was used to first track and compare it against Delta last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Chicago Tribune

New sensor called FaceBit can tell if health mask fits properly and provide other data. Designed for workers, device also could benefit public eventually.

A new smart sensor that measures face mask fit may come in handy for workers who need to know their masks are working, Northwestern University researchers say. FaceBit, as it is called, also measures heart rate and respiration, similar to the fitness wearable Fitbit, but with special attention to mask fit. The quarter-sized device fits onto any mask with an accompanying magnet. It sends ...
CELL PHONES

