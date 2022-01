An Australian blue heeler puppy leapt into the lives of international viewers in 2019 when Disney and BBC Studios acquired the licensing rights for Bluey, the wildly popular children’s cartoon series from Down Under.Disney Junior first began airing the series in 2019, and both seasons of the show are available streaming on Disney+. The third season is currently being finished by creators and will be similarly available for US viewers, but no set date has been announced for when parents and kids alike will next join Bluey and her family on their adventures.The show has won multiple awards, smashed...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO