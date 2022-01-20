ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

TRAFFIC ALERTS: Multi-Vehicle Crash in Murfreesboro

By Michael Carpenter
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TRAFFIC ALERT 3: SE Broad Street is back open to traffic. Because of the seriousness of the injuries of the driver and a passenger of one of the cars, the Fatal...

rutherfordsource.com

Comments / 3

Related
Rutherford Source

In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Here are the top 5 stories of the week. 1Two Men Critically Injured After a Multi-car Wreck in Murfreesboro. The driver of a truck that was hit head-on jumps out and pulls two men and woman from a wrecked car moments before it burst into flames Thursday morning. A total of five vehicles were involved in the crash. Read More.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Overturned Tractor-Trailer Blocks Waldron Road

(January 18, 2022 – La Vergne Tenn.) La Vergne Police Department reported an overturned tractor-trailer blocking the southbound lane of Waldron Road and Bridgestone Parkway. The Police are on the scene directing traffic but are asking that motorist avoid the area. Traffic is expected to clear by 3:00 pm.
LA VERGNE, TN
Rutherford Source

Road Construction and Lane Closures 1/16-21/2022

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split. • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (including weekends) There will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for milling, paving and striping. (mm 51- 53)
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Murfreesboro, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Cars
Murfreesboro, TN
Cars
Rutherford Source

Escaped Inmate Captured After 4 Hour Search

An inmate accused of assaulting a Benton County deputy and escaping is back in custody after a four-hour search Wednesday, said Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh. Sheriff’s Detective Joseph Duncan charged Taylor with attempted car-jacking, felony theft, aggravated assault and felony escape. Fitzhugh thanked deputies, Murfreesboro Police, Tennessee Highway...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy