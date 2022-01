Have you ever been so hungry that satisfying your burger craving meant more to you than a stint in jail? One man in Louisiana claims that he didn’t stop for the police that were trying to pull him over, not because he didn’t see them or didn’t care, but because he wanted to finish the burger he just bought. And according to the Miami Herald, police didn’t buy it, because they still arrested him.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO