Fremont, IN

7th annual 'Tri-State Tip-Up Festival' set

By Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago

What to know: The 7th annual "Tri-State Tip-Up Festival," hosted by the Fremont, Ind. American Legion Post #257, will raise funds for homeless veterans and/or veterans in need.

When: Jan. 19-23.

Key attractions: Treasure Hunt for Legion members (7 p.m. Jan. 19), Fishing Derby (4 p.m. Jan. 21 through 2 p.m. Jan. 23), Kids Indoor Games (12 p.m. Jan. 22).

Additional Information: Fish entered must be live and will be accepted from Indiana, Michigan or Ohio.

What organizers say: “There are plenty of activities for all to participate in the while tri-state region and the center for activities heads up at the Fremont American Legion Post #257,” a release stated. “Let the good times lead you to the Fremont American Legion!”

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: 7th annual 'Tri-State Tip-Up Festival' set

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hillsdale, MI from The Hillsdale Daily News.

 http://hillsdale.net

