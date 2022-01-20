ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Brittany Renner confronts misogynistic podcast hosts (video)

By Rashad Milligan
rolling out
rolling out
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CH3m2_0dqvvmjO00
Brittany Renner (Image source: Twitter – @brittanyrennerr)

Brittany Renner has continued to fight back against social media troll with a platform.

The model, who first came to prominence over Instagram, recently went on DJ Akademiks‘ “Off The Record” podcast with the hosts of the “Fresh&Fit Podcast.” The “Fresh&Fit Podcast” brings on various popular social media men and women to discuss topics around dating. Based on the clips “Fresh&Fit” released to promote episodes, the titles of episodes and the segments that consistently go viral from the podcast, the goal of the show is to get views by degrading women to their faces.

Renner has been an easy target for social media users to mock over the years. She’s had public relationships with multiple celebrities. She wrote an entire book about said relationships and played along with the internet’s jokes of trapping her baby’s father, Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington. However, on Akademiks’ podcast, she was not laughing at all.

“You’ve warned guys about girls like me, so tell me about girls like me,” Renner told the “Fresh&Fit” hosts. “Humor me.”

One of the hosts clarified he meant women in general.

“No, don’t [say] ‘women in general’ because you specifically said before we got on here that you did say you warn guys about girls like me,” Renner said. “So now that we’re face to face, what kind of girl am I?”

Myron Gaines, another “Fresh&Fit” co-host, responded.

“You’re not special,” Gaines said.”You’re like other girls. You’re like other women that like …”

Renner responded before Gaines could finish his sentence.

“So what makes you special then?” Renner asked.

Gaines slapped the table and looked away for a beat in a moment of frustration.

“I never said I was,” Gaines said.

Renner then asked the question that antagonizes the entire “Fresh&Fit” platform.

Continue reading, and watch the clip for yourself, on the next page.

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

DaBaby getting clowned after dropping ‘Sneaky Link Anthem’ (video)

DaBaby is taking a lot of incoming fire after dropping his newest single, “Sneaky Link Anthem,” on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. First off, no one is happier to see 2021 come to a conclusion than the 30-year-old Cleveland-born, Charlotte, North Carolina-raised DaBaby. Last year was one of complete torment after DaBaby was canceled for his extremely homophobic comments at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami last summer. Worse, DaBaby was universally denounced (except, of course, for Boosie Badazz) and he lost millions of dollars when major American and European music festivals uninvited him — especially when he initially refused to apologize, then offered a weak mea culpa later on.
MUSIC
rolling out

Soulja Boy embarking on a new career

Throughout the years, Soulja Boy has claimed that he was been the first rapper to do a lot of things, which has left many fans amused and confused. He may be soon saying he is the first rapper to have his own television show, whether it’s true or not.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

D.L. Hughley bringing his unique humor to a new project

Kings of Comedy alum D.L. Hughley is now developing a sitcom that will be based on his life. The outspoken, unapologetic, unfiltered Hughley will star and serve as the executive producer, writer and co-creator of a comedy that is scheduled to air on Fox. Owen Smith is the other co-creator and is the writer and executive producer, Variety has reported.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittany Renner
Person
Dj Akademiks
hotnewhiphop.com

Asian Doll Walks Off "Fresh & Fit" Podcast After Host Disrespects Her

The Fresh & Fit podcast, hosted by Freshprinceceo and Myron Gaines, is quickly earning a chaotic reputation. Touted as the world's number-one podcast geared toward men, the hosts generally invite a bunch of Instagram models to the panel, as well as a famous rapper or celebrity, to discuss some of the hottest trends in fitness, social media, finances, and more.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Latto Is Tired Of The Backlash From Her Old Rap Name

Latto is a rising star in her own right and with that comes the spotlight where people watch their every move. Like many people in her position, though, criticism is unavoidable. Big Latto has been dealing with critics speaking about her old rap name, which happened to be Mulatto. She...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com

Brittany Renner Goes Off On "Fresh & Fit" Hosts, Earns Major Points On Twitter

Who knew that all it would take to silence the Fresh & Fit podcast's misogynistic hosts was Brittany Renner? During a recent appearance on DJ Akademiks' Off The Record podcast, Brittany Renner confronted Myron Gaines and Walter Weekes, the hosts of Fresh & Fit, after Gaines said that he "warns" men about women like Brittany.
INTERNET
thesource.com

Mariah The Scientist Makes It Clear She Is Not Brittany Renner

Mariah the Scientist emerged into the music scene with her debut studio album in 2019 titled “Master.” The singer, who is signed to Tory Lanez’s One Umbrella record label, is most notable for her singles, “Not A Love Song,” “2 You,” “All for Me,” and “Always n Forever” featuring Lil Baby.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Savannah James' Black Dress Breaks The Internet

Savannah James is royalty, and she knows it. Wife to LeBron James, she has been shown off by The King many times. Whether it's a holiday, a festive occasion, or sitting courtside at their sons' basketball games, LeBron never misses an opportunity to post his queen in admiration of her radiant beauty. At the premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy, we saw them taking pictures with family in celebration of the film's release. On her birthday, LeBron took to his Instagram story to express his gratitude for her and show the world how gorgeous she looked. It's safe to say she's aware of her shine.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

DaBaby fan mounts rapper and humps him during performance

A fan of DaBaby had the night of her life Tuesday when the rapper invited her onstage for a racy performance in Boston. DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, shared a video on Instagram from his concert that showed an unidentified female fan humping him in front of hundreds of fans at the House of Blues.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Baby Tate Speaks On Body Shamers & Struggles As An Independent Rapper

Twitter trolls are no match for Baby Tate. On Tuesday (January 4), Baby Tate destroyed users on the platform for manufacturing the extremely false narrative that she would be a bigger star if she looked different. It all started with a single hot take tweet from user @MuvaMack who wrote...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Word on the Social Media Streets Is That Halle Bailey Is Dating This Rapper

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for the live-action remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, and the film's lead Halle Bailey has naturally become the center of attention. Riding high off the success of “Ungodly Hour,” the 21-year-old has established her spot as one of R&B’s shining stars. Thanks to her angelic vocals and fantastic ability of piecing together melodies, the sky’s the limit for Halle.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Asian Doll Gets King Von Face Tattoo

Asian Doll is still mourning the loss of her boyfriend King Von, who was shot and killed outside an Atlanta hookah lounge on November 6, 2020. Over the weekend, Asian Doll revealed she got more Von-inspired ink by having his government initials of “DDB” tattooed above her left eyebrow.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
91K+
Followers
6K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy