Colleyville, TX

Congressional Caucus on Black-Jewish Relations Condemns Texas Synagogue Attack

By Kevin Derby
 5 days ago
This week, following a terrorist taking hostages at the Beth Israel Congregation in Colleyville, Texas, the leadership of the Congressional Caucus on Black-Jewish Relations, which includes a congresswoman from Florida, condemned the attack.

The leadership of the caucus includes U.S. Sens. Cory Booker, D-NJ, Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and Tim Scott, R-SC, and U.S. Reps. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., and Lee Zeldin, R-NY.

“As the leaders of the Congressional Caucus on Black-Jewish Relations, we stand in solidarity with the Jewish community following the recent hostage situation that took place during religious services at Beth Israel Congregation in Colleyville, TX. We are grateful to the federal, state, and local law enforcement officials who worked tirelessly to secure the release of the four hostages in the synagogue,” the caucus said in a joint statement. “This antisemitic act was not the first time that a synagogue, and the congregants within, have been attacked in the United States. In 2018, eleven Jews were killed and six wounded when a lone gunman opened fire at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, PA.

“According to the FBI’s latest hate crimes statistics, Jews were the target of 55 percent of all religiously motivated hate crimes in 2020, despite accounting for 2 percent of the U.S. population. This data and yesterday’s harrowing incident makes it far too real that the targeting of Jews and Jewish institutions is happening with alarming frequency in our nation. As lawmakers, we stand committed to calling out one of the world’s oldest hatreds. We call for increased security for our nation’s communities susceptible to hate crimes and increased interagency communications to enhance information sharing on hate-related targets and activities,” they added. “On MLK Day, we remember the great words of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.: ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.‘ Only together can we work to stomp out hatred.”

FloridaDaily

John Rutherford Backs Josh Gottheimer’s Proposal to Help Rural Police Departments

At the end of last week, U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla., announced he would be the main co-sponsor of U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer’s, D-NJ, proposal offering “targeted investments in local police departments and ensure that police officers in smaller communities across the country have the resources and training they need to keep themselves and their communities safe.”
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

