Portugal draws fire with plan for COVID-positive voters
By BARRY HATTON
SFGate
3 days ago
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s government is under fire over its plans to let people infected with COVID-19 cast their ballots at polling stations in an upcoming election, as officials struggle to square the right to vote with the duty to protect public health. Eligible voters who...
Early voting began in Portugal on Sunday for a snap general election, with polls showing the incumbent Socialists still ahead though with their lead over the nearest centre-right rivals narrowing. The early voting option was provided this year to reduce crowding on election day, next Sunday, due to the pandemic.
Irish premier Micheal Martin has told the nation it is “time to be ourselves again” as he announced the lifting of almost all Covid-19 restrictions.On Friday, the Irish Cabinet signed off plans to lift all regulations – except for mask-wearing, self-isolation and Covid passes for international travel – from 6am on Saturday.Workers will return to offices on a staggered basis from Monday while normal hours will resume in the hospitality industry this weekend.A report from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has advised Government that Ireland has “weathered the Omicron storm” and that all the key indicators have stabilised...
Workers could return to offices from Monday while normal hours will resume in the hospitality industry this weekend, under plans set to be approved by Cabinet Ministers met on Friday on foot of advice from public health bosses that the vast majority of pandemic restrictions can be lifted on a phased basis.Mask-wearing looks set to continue until the end of February, self-isolation will remain in place for symptomatic people and Covid passes will still be needed for international travel.But all other restrictions look set to be lifted from 6am on Saturday, sources have told the PA news agency.Nphet has advised...
Health authorities are investigating BA.2, a lineage of the Omicron variant, after it was found to have caused hundreds of coronavirus cases in England.Some 426 cases of the new sub-variant have been identified in England, with 146 in London and 97 in the South East, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. This compares with the previous total of 53 cases detected up until 10 January.Unlike the original Omicron variant, which accounts for the majority of cases in the UK, BA.2 does not have the specific mutation that was used to first track and compare it against Delta last...
JERUSALEM, Jan 23 (Reuters) - A fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine given to people over 60 in Israel made them three times more resistant to serious illness than thrice-vaccinated people in the same age group, Israel's Health Ministry said on Sunday. The ministry also said the fourth dose, or second...
Sadiq Khan could not help getting a dig in at the Prime Minister before even mentioning plans to slap a toll on the capital’s drivers. Boris Johnson’s position is “untenable” and he “should resign” in the wake of revelations about parties in Downing Street during the coronavirus restrictions, he told Sky News.
Beijing city officials on Sunday said all two million residents of a neighbourhood where a small cluster of coronavirus cases was detected will be tested, less than two weeks before the start of the Winter Olympics.
China's cases constitute a tiny fraction of the massive surge in countries around the globe, with the highly contagious Omicron variant driving a fresh spike in infections.
Still, multiple small outbreaks around China -- including in Beijing -- have tested its strict "zero Covid" policy, which authorities have pursued even as the rest of the world has gradually reopened.
Local authorities have identified Fengtai district in southern Beijing as the epicentre of a cluster, with the number of cases in the capital totalling 43.
A NEW Covid strain dubbed "Omicron's sister" has been designated a variant under investigation by UK health chiefs. It originally emerged in early December, not long after Omicron started spreading around the world. The sub-lineage is known as BA.2, with most cases of Omicron from the original BA.1 variant. It...
Almost all Covid restrictions will be lifted in Ireland from 6am on Saturday, the country’s premier Micheal Martin has confirmed.The only rules to remain in place will be the wearing of masks, self-isolating after testing positive for the virus, and Covid passes for international travel.A phased return to the workplace will begin from Monday, while normal hours will resume in the hospitality industry this weekend.Taoiseach Micheal Martin told the nation it was “time to be ourselves again”.“Today is a good day,” he said in an address from Government Buildings in Dublin. “Humans are social beings and we Irish are more...
WASHINGTON - Thousands of protesters from across the country - including some of the biggest names in the anti-vaccination movement - descended on the nation's capital Sunday for a rally against vaccine mandates. Almost two years into a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 860,000 Americans, the gathering on...
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The son of former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos defeated on Monday a bid to disqualify him from the May 9 presidential race but still faces other petitions from human rights victims and others who have raised alarm over atrocities under his late father's rule. The...
