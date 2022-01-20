ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson Responds to Kanye West’s ‘Eazy’ Diss – Report

By Tyler Sharp
 4 days ago
Pete Davidson doesn't seem to be taking Kanye West's recent threat towards him seriously. According to a report from Page Six on Wednesday (Jan. 19), the comedian finds Ye's bar about him on The Game's "Eazy" track to be "hilarious." At the end of his verse on the track, Kanye raps,...

Y105

Kanye West Reveals Travis Scott Sent Him the Address to ‘Ye’s Daughter’s Birthday Party

Kanye West is crediting Travis Scott for enabling Ye to be able to attend his daughter Chicago's 4th birthday party. On Saturday evening (Jan. 15), West gave an update on his stressful day on Instagram Live, after claiming earlier he was not allowed to know the location of the party. "Yo, I'm so happy right now, I just came from Chi's party," Kanye told his followers in the video. "And I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure I was able to spend the birthday memory with my daughter, to be with the rest of the family. I just saw everybody. It was Kris and Corey. Kylie let me in right when I got to the spot, 'cause security stopped me once again when I got there. And, you know, it's just a matter of having a conversation, open dialog and everyone just had a great time. I'm just really happy I could be there for my children."
CELEBRITIES
Y105

Amber Rose Comments on Old Tweet Warning Kanye West About the ‘Kartrashians’

Amber Rose may have once had choice words for the harsh comments Kanye West made about her years ago, but she's in a different place now and wants to spread positivity. On Sunday (Jan. 16), Amber addressed a tweet she posted back in 2015, in which she called out both her rapper ex and the family of his then-wife Kim Kardashian. The old tweet began to go viral on social media due to fans bringing it up again following the recent issues between Kanye and Kim, which is why Amber felt compelled to comment on the past tweet now.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘I’m the diamond in the trash’: Pete Davidson reveals why he’s so popular with women

Pete Davidson has finally shared his own insight on the question that has been on everyone’s mind – just what is it about this seemingly ordinary 28-year-old that makes him so attractive?The comedian, who hails from Staten Island, New York, has dated a plethora of successful, beautiful women in the last decade including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor and most recently, Kim Kardashian.The Independent undertook its own investigation into Davidson’s appeal late last year, finding that a myriad of reasons are likely responsible for his successes.These include his openness about his mental health struggles, his straightforward approach to...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Julia Fox Zips Up in Leather Minidress and Feet-Shaped Boots with Kanye West at Schiaparelli Couture Paris Fashion Week Show

Julia Fox is continuing her takeover of Paris—Paris Fashion Week, that is—at the Spring 2022 couture shows. Accompanied by new boyfriend Kanye West, her latest look was spotted in Schiaparelli’s front row this morning alongside Laverne Cox and Chiara Ferragni. While taking in surrealist designs by creative director Daniel Roseberry—whose own jeans Fox wore at Kenzo’s Fall 2022 menswear show—the “Uncut Gems” actress donned a slick black leather minidress. The long-sleeved number featured structured accents resembling a bustier and corset. It also included a long silver zipper on its front, allowing for easy wear. Fox’s look was paired with black tights,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
