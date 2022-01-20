Pete Davidson Responds to Kanye West’s ‘Eazy’ Diss – Report

Kanye West is crediting Travis Scott for enabling Ye to be able to attend his daughter Chicago's 4th birthday party. On Saturday evening (Jan. 15), West gave an update on his stressful day on Instagram Live, after claiming earlier he was not allowed to know the location of the party. "Yo, I'm so happy right now, I just came from Chi's party," Kanye told his followers in the video. "And I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure I was able to spend the birthday memory with my daughter, to be with the rest of the family. I just saw everybody. It was Kris and Corey. Kylie let me in right when I got to the spot, 'cause security stopped me once again when I got there. And, you know, it's just a matter of having a conversation, open dialog and everyone just had a great time. I'm just really happy I could be there for my children."

