ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, VA

Sheetz faces backlash over proposed store on Civil War battlefield

By Rian Bossler
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EKy6R_0dqvuFlK00

(WTAJ) — A proposed Sheetz location in Middletown, Virginia has a group of concerned individuals raising their battle flags.

The Exit 302 Smart Development Coalition wrote an open letter to Pennsylvania residents voicing their concerns over the convenience store chain’s plan to build a truck stop on nearly 20 acres of land where the Battle of Cedar Creek occurred over 150 years ago during the American Civil War.

Coalition organizer Robert Clark directs the letter to Pennsylvanians who reside in Blair County and Altoona where Sheetz’s headquarters are located. Clark asks residents to join them in reaching out to the company on the issue.

“The Exit 302 Smart Development Coalition, this strong and resolute ‘band of neighbors,’ seeks to prevent through productive, thoughtful, and meaningful dialogue, and through EPA guided smart development practices, the wholesale annexation and destruction of the beautiful natural rural landscape, environment, untouched history, and the rural lifestyle and culture of Frederick County, Virginia,” a statement on the coalition website read.

The group also reportedly plans to send flyers to Altoona residents in an effort to raise awareness.

Treasure hunters sue for records on FBI’s Civil War gold dig in Elk County

The store location is planned to be constructed on the eastern side of Interstate 81 just off of Exit 302. An Exxon gas station currently resides in this area but the community group says it only utilizes a couple of acres. The area they say is “hallowed ground” and is the only remaining piece of land where that section of the battlefield remains undeveloped.

Sheetz Public Relations Manager Nick Ruffner provided a statement to WTAJ saying the company is working with the group to resolve their concerns.

“Sheetz is appreciative of the feedback it has received regarding its proposed location in Middletown, VA. As a family owned and operated company, Sheetz strives to be the best neighbor we can be in every community we serve,” Ruffner said. “Representatives of Sheetz have met with the community group to understand their concerns. We look forward to continued dialogue with local officials and the community as the process continues.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UNEOf_0dqvuFlK00
Union troops fire upon advancing Confederate troops during a reenactment of the Civil War Battle of Cedar Creek on Sunday Oct. 18, 2015, at the Cedar Creek battlefield just south of Middletown, Va. The 151st anniversary commemoration weekend was hosted by the Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park. (Ginger Perry/The Winchester Star via AP)

The Battle of Cedar Creek was fought on Oct. 19, 1864, when Confederate Major General Jubal Early launched a surprise attack on Union troops that were camped along the east bank of Cedar Creek in the Shenandoah Valley, according to the American Battlefield Trust . Union Major General Phil Sheridan then launched a counterattack that halted Confederate advances in the area.

The coalition says the land is where some of the bloodiest fighting occurred and where Pennsylvanian ancestors fought in the battle.

The nearly 20 acres of land is reportedly under contract by Sheetz and zoned for commercial use.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

Related
WDVM 25

Frederick County and Washington County fire department rescues stranded civilians from Potomac River

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Fire and Rescue assisted Washington County with a water rescue Saturday morning. At approximately 8:49 a.m. Frederick County and Washington County fire and rescue services were called to assist with a water rescue involving three adults stranded on a boat on the Potomac River. Washington County Company 11 […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

How to get reimbursed for pothole damage in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In some areas of the Mountain State, you can file a claim if your car is damaged by a pothole. According to the West Virginia Legislative Claims Commission, if the incident happens on a state road, you can file a claim with the state. The claimant will need to include the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDVM 25

COVID-19 cases decrease in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — COVID-19 cases have decreased in Arlington, Virginia. According to the Virginia Department of Health, the rate of COVID-19 cases has dropped to nearly 40%. The Virginia department of health reported 396 cases per day in Arlington. Arlington had previously seen an increase of cases on Jan. 12, with a total of […]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
City
Middletown, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
WDVM 25

Catholic Diocese of Arlington make masks optional

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Catholic Diocese of Arlington makes masks optional for students. The Catholic Diocese is following Gov. Youngkin’s executive order, allows parents to decide whether their children wear masks in school or not. The Diocese also says that while they will follow the governor’s order, they still advise Catholic schools to follow […]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Civil War#Backlash#Wtaj#Pennsylvanians#Fbi#Exxon#Sheetz Public Relations
WDVM 25

Washington County GOP challenges early voting locations for Maryland elections

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland’s primary elections may be months away, but a court showdown is shaping up over early voting locations in Washington County. The Republican Central Committee is challenging the proposed locations for two of the county’s four early voting sites, contending their downtown Hagerstown location overlaps roughly 98 percent of the same […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Veterans Voices: A local sailor watched the Japanese surrender go down

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — When Japan’s foreign minister signed Instruments of Surrender aboard USS Missouri, a battleship that wasn’t built when Japanese warplanes attacked the U.S. Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on December 7th, 1941 — a sailor who was born and raised in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia 101 years ago watched […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
WDVM 25

Maryland officials coming together against ghost guns

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland officials are coming together against ghost guns. State attorneys, senators, police chiefs, delegates and even mayors came together virtually to discuss their support of proposed legislation that would change the language of what constitutes a ghost gun. The proposed legislation aligns with proposed regulation changes among the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Veterans Voices: A soldier wonders how Pearl Harbor happened

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — When more than 400 Japanese warplanes attacked the Pacific Fleet at anchor in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Sunday morning December 7th, 1941, Corporal Tom Gilliam was getting ready for a date on the eastern side of Oahu where the military installations were located. Gilliam was an Army Air Corps medic stationed […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Frederick County Public Schools’ parents speak out against mask requirement

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Parents gathered at the school board building to express their concerns due to the Frederick County Public Schools Board continuing their mask requirement in schools. Frederick County Public School Board recently held a special board meeting to discuss continuing their mask requirement in schools. Many parents and teachers voiced how they […]
WINCHESTER, VA
WDVM 25

Former Frostburg State University President Reinhard Dies at 91

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Dr. Herb. F. Reinhard, the 12th president of Frostburg State University, died on Jan. 13 in Alpharetta, Ga., at the age of 91. Reinhard held the position of Frostburg State University President from 1986 to 1991. During that time, the institution achieved university status in 1987 and joined the University System of […]
FROSTBURG, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy