As confirmed by Wilson Middle School, the Yakima School District is going back to online learning for all children in the Yakima School District for a limited time. Today and tomorrow three elementary schools have gone back to remote learning. Once this happened I had a feeling it may happen for the rest of the schools, too. All elementary, middle and high schools in the Yakima Valley will implement this starting Tuesday, the 18th through Friday the 21st.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO