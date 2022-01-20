Alex Cameron Announces New Album and Tour, Shares New Song “Best Life”: Listen

Tindersticks have announced a new career-spanning retrospective, PAST IMPERFECT: The best of tindersticks '92 - '21, which will be out March 25 via City Slang. Says frontman Stuart Staples: "I have always felt we move forward in small steps (the occasional leap), at times we have been happy to slow right down and examine what is in front of us so thoroughly that we could appear static from the outside. But on the inside of this world, like looking down a microscope, it is brimming with life. We now get a chance, or are forced, to look over our shoulder to see how far we have travelled."

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO