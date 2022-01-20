ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Cameron Announces New Album and Tour, Shares New Song “Best Life”: Listen

By Nina Corcoran
 3 days ago
Alex Cameron has announced a new album titled Oxy Music. It’s scheduled for release on March 11 via Secretly Canadian. He’s also shared a new song called “Best Life” along with a music video directed by his wife, the actress Jemima Kirke. Check that out...

Stereogum

Alex Cameron – “Best Life”

In November, Australian artist Alex Cameron released a new single called “Sara Jo,” the first new music he’d released since 2019’s Miami Memory. Now, Cameron has announced a follow-up album coming in March. Titled Oxy Music, the project features guest spots from Lloyd Vines and Jason Williamson. Cameron has shared a kicky new song called “Best Life,” which also has a music video directed by Jemima Kirke.
Pitchfork

Watch FKA twigs’ New Video for “Meta Angel”

FKA twigs has shared a new music video for her Caprisongs track “Meta Angel.” The visual was directed by Aidan Zamiri and filmed in London. Watch twigs wield a compound bow and shoot an arrow through her heart in the clip below. Caprisongs arrived last week. FKA twigs’...
stereoboard.com

Rolo Tomassi Share New Song Closer, Extend February UK Tour

Rolo Tomassi have released a new track. Tapping into the more gentle and ethereal side of their sound, Closer will appear on the Sheffield mathcore band's first LP in four years, 'Where Myth Becomes Memory', out on February 4 via MNRK. It follows the other advance singles Drip and Cloaked. Keyboardist and vocalist James Spence said:
Z94

Animals as Leaders Announce 2022 Tour Playing New Album in Full

Animals as Leaders will perform two sets of songs, one being the complete sequence of their forthcoming fifth album Parrhesia, when the progressive rock titans hit the road in the United States this spring. That's what we know now that the band has announced the Parrhesia North American Album Release...
Jemima Kirke
NME

Listen to five new Beach House songs from eighth album ‘Once Twice Melody’

Beach House have shared the third batch of songs from their upcoming new album ‘Once Twice Melody’ – listen below. The Baltimore duo – comprised of Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally – are releasing the follow-up to 2018’s ‘7’ in four separate instalments. They dropped the first four tracks last November, with part two arriving last month.
qrockonline.com

Listen to new Korn song, “Forgotten”

Korn has premiered a new song called “Forgotten.”. The track, which is available now for digital download, is the second cut to be released from Korn’s upcoming album Requiem, following lead single “Start the Healing.”. Requiem, Korn’s 14th studio album, will be released February 4. It’s the...
Pitchfork

Guerilla Toss Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Cannibal Capital”: Watch

Guerilla Toss have announced their new album. The band’s latest is called Famously Alive, and it’s out March 25. After releasing their previous three albums on DFA, the new one is coming via their new label home of Sub Pop. Today they’ve shared the first single from the album “Cannibal Capital,” and it arrives with a new video directed by Lisa Schatz. Watch it, and find their upcoming tour dates, below.
brooklynvegan.com

Amorphis announce North American tour with Sylvaine & Hoaxed; new album coming

Finnish progressive/folk/death/doom metal vets Amorphis are returning to North America for an April/May tour in support of their upcoming 14th album, Halo, which arrives February 11 via Atomic Fire Records (pre-order). Support comes from Relapse-signed Portland dark rock duo Hoaxed on all dates, and most dates are also with Norwegian one-woman black metal act Sylvaine, who just announced her fourth album Nova and who will be making her North American live debut with this tour.
officialcharts.com

Fontaines D.C. announce new album, tour and show for BRITs Week 2022

Irish quintet Fontaines D.C. have announced details of their upcoming album. Entitled Skinty Fia, it arrives on April 22, and a first taster of it came in the form of the song Jackie Down The Line. Skinty Fia follows 2020’s A Hero’s Death which reached Number 2 on the Official...
Pitchfork

“Good morning (red)”

Caroline is one of those young British bands with so many members (eight) that they might as well hire a secretary just to schedule meetings. The London-based octet first started as the post-punk duo of Casper Hughes and Jasper Llewellyn, then expanded over the years to include old friends and new collaborators. Along the way, they began dipping into Midwest emo, Appalachian folk, and contemporary classical music, leading to their current sound, a kind of sprawling and pensive post-rock with pastoral elegance.
Pitchfork

Chai Share New Song “Whole”: Listen

Chai have released a new song called “Whole.” It’s just been tapped as the theme song for Koi-senu Futari, a Japanese rom-com drama series on the public broadcaster NHK. Check it out below. Band member Yuuki explained the song’s lyrics in a statement, writing, “Sometimes, no one...
dopecausewesaid.com

HANSON Announce Their 2022 RED GREEN BLUE World Tour and New Album

Pop-Rock trio HANSON announce their RED GREEN BLUE WORLD TOUR (tickets on sale January 20 at 10am local via Hanson.net), along with their unique new album comprised of the band’s three solo-lead projects. RED GREEN BLUE will be released via 3CG Records/ The Orchard on May 20 right as the band is reaching the milestone of 30 years performing together. The new RED GREEN BLUE album brings together the band's three unique creative voices like never before with a third of the album written and produced by each brother (Taylor’s Red, Isaac’s Green and Zac’s Blue). The project brings together a team of collaborators, with the album co-produced by Grammy Award-winning producer, engineer and mixer Jim Scott (Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wilco), and Grammy Award-winning artist and producer David Garza (Fiona Apple, Midland, Sharon Van Etten).
brooklynvegan.com

Tindersticks announce Best Of compilation, share new song “Both Sides Of The Blade”

Tindersticks have announced a new career-spanning retrospective, PAST IMPERFECT: The best of tindersticks '92 - '21, which will be out March 25 via City Slang. Says frontman Stuart Staples: "I have always felt we move forward in small steps (the occasional leap), at times we have been happy to slow right down and examine what is in front of us so thoroughly that we could appear static from the outside. But on the inside of this world, like looking down a microscope, it is brimming with life. We now get a chance, or are forced, to look over our shoulder to see how far we have travelled."
magneticmag.com

Lo Moon Announce Sophomore Album 'A Modern Life,' Share New Single "Raincoats"

Lo Moon have announced their sophomore album A Modern Life. The LA band broke out with their single “Loveless” in 2016, which garnered a remix from Hudson Mohawke. Comprised of Matt Lowell, Crisanta Baker, Sam Stewart, and Sterling Laws, the band released their self-titled debut in 2018. Now almost four years on, they have announced their new album A Modern Life. The announcement today comes with the second single “Raincoats.”
JamBase

Destroyer Announces New Album ‘LABYRINTHITIS’ & Shares Single

Destroyer detailed a new album, LABYRINTHITIS, due out on March 25 via Merge Records. The project led by singer-songwriter Dan Bejar also shared the single, “Tintoretto, It’s for You.”. Bejar wrote much of the material for the follow up to Destroyer’s January 2020 album Have We Met later...
undertheradarmag.com

Daniel Rossen of Grizzly Bear Announces Solo Album and Tour, Shares New Single “Shadow in the Frame”

Daniel Rossen of Grizzly Bear has announced the release of his debut solo album, You Belong There, which will be out on April 8 via Warp. He has also shared the album’s lead single, “Shadow in the Frame,” and announced a 34-date North American and European tour in support of the album. Listen to the new single and view the album artwork/tracklist and full list of tour dates below.
undertheradarmag.com

Ed Schrader’s Music Beat Announce New Album, Share New Songs “This Thirst” and “Berliner”

Baltimore-based post-punk duo Ed Schrader’s Music Beat (vocalist Ed Schrader and bassist Devlin Rice) have announced a new album, Nightclub Daydreaming, and shared its first two singles, “This Thirst” and “Berliner,” the former via a Gillian Waldo-directed video. Nightclub Daydreaming is due out March 25 via Carpark. Check out “This Thirst” and “Berliner” below, followed by the album’s cover art, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.
97.9 WGRD

Meshuggah Announce New Album ‘Immutable’ + Preview Brutal Song

Meshuggah have finally announced their ninth album, Immutable. The legendary band has also shared a teaser from the new album, shining a spotlight on a beefy new riff. Immutable will be Meshuggah’s first album since 2016’s The Violent Sleep of Reason. Meshuggah were nominated for a 2018 Grammy for “Clockworks,” though they ultimately lost out to Mastodon.
