ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Weber Shandwick's APAC chairman departs after 17 years

By Staff Reporter
prweek.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPAC chairman of IPG firm Weber Shandwick Baxter Jolly (pictured above) will leave to explore new professional and personal interests. Jolly joined the firm in 2005 from sister agency Golin to lead the Singapore office. Since then, he was...

www.prweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
prweek.com

Afiniti promotes Natalie Cerny to chief marketing and communications officer

WASHINGTON: Behavioral pairing technology provider Afiniti has promoted several executives at the board and executive levels as part of a broader effort to strengthen the company’s operations and growth. Natalie Cerny, who joined Afiniti in April 2021 as chief communications officer, will add marketing to her responsibilities as chief...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

160over90 expands PR head Sam Stark’s role, centralizes leadership team

NEW YORK: 160over90 has expanded the role of PR and comms head Sam Stark as it centralizes its leadership team across complementary businesses. Stark joined 160over90 three years ago as EVP of PR and communications. Her title will change to just EVP, but she will continue to lead the agency’s global PR, communications, social and influence marketing department globally, as well as taking on oversight of 160over90's experiential and entertainment marketing.
BUSINESS
prweek.com

The PR Week: 1.20.2022: Barri Rafferty, Wells Fargo

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Barri Rafferty, EVP, head of communications and brand management, Wells Fargo. Podcast topics:. - Rafferty talks about starting a new role and taking on more responsibility during her largely remote tenure at...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Motorway appoints first chief communications officer

Motorway, the online second-hand car marketplace, has hired Victoria Biggs (pictured) – who previously had responsibility for global comms and sustainability at travel platform Trainline – as its first chief communications officer. She has more than 20 years of experience in strategic communications at other companies including eBay...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apac#Chairman#Retirement#Ipg#The Best Pr Professional#The Prweek Global Awards#Interpublic Group Dxtra
prweek.com

Former Hill+Knowlton Strategies MD joins Red Havas as head of strategy and planning

At Hill+Knowlton Strategies Claire Davies developed a purpose-driven global comms strategy, designed integrated campaigns and led newsrooms for a diverse range of businesses including Procter & Gamble, Microsoft and Paddy Power. She has also been part of Ogilvy’s strategy and planning team, as well as working with clients such as...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Diesel Names North American CEO, Stitch Fix Taps Chief Technology Officer + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 24, 2022: Diesel has appointed Eraldo Poletto as CEO for North America. Poletto, a manager with many years of experience in the fashion industry, will report to Diesel’s global CEO, Massimo Piombini, and will take charge of the company’s development on a key market with great growth potential for the brand. He takes up his post immediately. Poletto has worked in the luxury and retail sectors for about 30 years....
BUSINESS
prweek.com

M&C Saatchi rejects improved bid from AdvancedAdvT

M&C Saatchi has rejected an improved takeover approach from Vin Murria’s investment vehicle, AdvancedAdvT, which has increased its original offer by 20% and proposed major boardroom changes at the agency group. AdvancedAdvT’s fresh bid values M&C Saatchi at about £265m. The independent directors of M&C Saatchi said...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Good Relations adds two executives to New York team

NEW YORK: PR and social agency Good Relations, which is part of independent advertising group VCCP, has appointed Emma Silverman as SVP and Toby Leston as associate director in its New York City office. In their new roles, Silverman and Leston will be responsible for working with EVP Liam Maguire...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
prweek.com

Blurred.london rebrands to Blurred.global

Nik Govier, chief executive and founding partner of Blurred, said: “As we’ve grown and our client mandates have increased, our day-to-day client engagements now span multiple territories from the Americas to EMEA and Asia-Pac. “By its very nature, ESGP [environment, social, governance and purpose] themes are global. An...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

LinkedIn alum Crystal Braswell joins Quizlet as global comms head

SAN FRANCISCO: Quizlet, a maker of web and mobile study tools, has hired Crystal Braswell as global head of communications. Braswell started in the role on January 10. She reports to CMO Brad Ramsey. The last person to head comms at Quizlet was Loretta Stevens, who exited the role in October 2021 to join Teachers Pay Teachers as VP of comms, according to her LinkedIn profile.
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Prime Global acquires health economics agency HCD

The medical comms group Prime Global has bought HCD Economics for an undisclosed sum as part of its “robust growth, client diversification strategy and vision for 2025”. The team at HCD Economics, an academically aligned agency focused on health economics and outcomes research and real-world evidence, will now join the 250-strong Prime Global group.
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Fund Her North hires MC2 as WACL launches latest mentorship round

MC2, whose clients include Deloitte and Equistone, will deliver campaigns across the north of England for Fund Her North, an organisation made up of 28 northern women from venture capital firms, funding organisations and angel groups with a combined investment power of £450m. Helen Oldham, co-founder of Fund Her...
BUSINESS
The Independent

M&C Saatchi rejects increased bid from software millionaire

The independent directors of M&C Saatchi have rejected an increased bid from its largest shareholder and chair.A company linked to businesswoman Vin Murria, a software entrepreneur, increased its offer by more than a fifth on Monday, but was rebuffed by the board, which was buoyed by stronger-than-expected results on Friday.M&C also said on Friday that an investigation into its accounting, stemming from a 2019 scandal, had closed without the authorities taking enforcement action.On Monday, Ms Murria’s company, AdvancedAdvT, tabled two different potential offers for the communications group.One offer would pay for the merger purely in AdvancedAdvT’s shares. Investors in M&C...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Samba TV hires Dallas Lawrence as head of communications and brand

SAN FRANCISCO: Roku’s Dallas Lawrence has joined Samba TV as SVP and head of communications and brand. Lawrence started at the advertising and analytics platform on Wednesday, reporting to CMO Meredith Brace. In the global, newly created role, he is overseeing a team responsible for design, content and communications.
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Barabino & Partners buys B2P Communications Consulting

The acquisition of B2P Communications Consulting takes Baranbino & Partners' total workforce to 130 people in eight offices with total revenue above €18m. B&P already employed 110 staff across offices in Milan, Rome, Genoa, Berlin, London and New York, while B2P has a presence in Paris, Berlin and Munich.
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Edelman’s Judy John named Cannes Lions PR jury president

CANNES, FRANCE: The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has named Edelman global chief creative officer Judy John as PR Lions jury president for the 2022 edition of the festival. In 2019, Edelman named John as its first global chief creative officer as the firm pushed further into creative services....
ECONOMY
prweek.com

Accelerator scheme opens to help launch new PR firms

The new programme, called One Accelerator, was designed by PR Agency One’s founder and managing director, James Crawford (pictured), alongside Stephen Waddington, founder and managing partner of Wadds Inc. and a former president of the CIPR. One Accelerator will offer emerging businesses capital investment, marketing and sales support, and...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Movers & Shakers: Edelman, Ford, Manifest, Anthem, Clarion, Cirkle and more

Edelman Smithfield has announced a shake-up of its leadership. Ford has appointed Dan Jones as director of communications and public affairs for the UK and Ireland. Manifest has announced two senior appointments. Rebecca Fergusson has joined Anthem PR as managing director. Clarion Communications has announced several senior appointments. Cirkle has...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy