As evidenced by the copious amount of Lego games that have come out over the past several years, titles based on one of the most prolific toy companies in the world remain enormously popular. Much of this success has to do with Lego games’ family-friendly approach to design, which can make them remarkably relaxing titles to play. With Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga releasing on April 5, that seems more true than ever. Unfortunately, a recent report by Polygon suggests that the process of making these games has proven anything but relaxing. Apparently, the developers at TT Games have undergone extensive crunch trying to complete the upcoming Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and this represents a recurring problem within the company.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO