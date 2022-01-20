Harrisonville troubleshooting why sirens failed to sound

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A scheduled test of Harrisonville’s emergency sirens system didn’t go as planned Wednesday.

According to the city, none of its storm sirens sounded during the test.

The city is now troubleshooting, said it contacted the company responsible for repairing the sirens and warning system, and hopes to have repairs completed quickly.

“It is days like this that remind us why our monthly tests are so very important. We want to make sure the sirens are in good condition hen we need them, and these tests help us diagnose problems — like the one we had today,” the city posted in a statement on Facebook.

The city tests the sirens at 1 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month.

Experts say it’s also good to remember that sirens are to be used as an outdoor warning system, and you may not hear them while inside. They suggest having more than one way to be notified about potentially dangerous weather. Some of those options include investing in a weather radio, downloading an app, or subscribing to a free mobile warning system on your cell phone, if offered in your area.

