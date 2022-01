John Stamos is sharing the touching tribute he read during Bob Saget’s memorial. It was announced on Jan. 9 that Saget had died at the age of 65. Authorities confirmed the actor and comedian was found unresponsive in a room at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. Information on the cause of death has not been released. A small, intimate funeral for Saget was held last Friday, with his close friends and loved ones in attendance, including his Full House castmates as well as John Mayer, Jimmy Kimmel and more. Stamos published his eulogy in the Los Angeles Times on Friday. In his...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO