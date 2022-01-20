Sources: Kendal Briles reaches new deal to remain Arkansas Razorbacks' offensive coordinator

Gee, is Miami ever considered one of the best places to live in America?. Arkansas athletics, every year seemingly, sends the press release about how Fayetteville, Arkansas, was named one of the Top Places to Live For Young People or Top Places to Raise a Family or Top Places to Whatever! It’s nice. It’s cute. It’s meaningless to recruits or most major-sport coaches. The way football and some basketball coaches are paid, especially head coaches and top assistants, the cost-of-living is moot. Have you ever been Starkville? Mike Leach didn’t go to Starkville for its cosmopolitan atmosphere. Arkansas’ geography and socio-economic status has nothing to do with what it does in athletics.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO