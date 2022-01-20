ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sources: Kendal Briles reaches new deal to remain Arkansas Razorbacks' offensive coordinator

By Chris Low
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKendal Briles has reached a new deal to remain as Arkansas' offensive coordinator after being pursued for the same job at Miami, sources told ESPN. It's a coup for Arkansas to keep Briles, who's been with coach Sam Pittman...

