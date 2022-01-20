CNN fact checks some of Biden's false claims in first year of office

In his second full-length news conference since taking office, President Biden made some incorrect statements or made claims that lacked important context. Here’s a roundup of the statements that caught our attention. “We created 6 million new jobs, more jobs in one year than any time before. Unemployment dropped....
In a self-appraisal that didn’t always fit with the facts, President Joe Biden on Wednesday made the dubious assertion that he‘s outperformed all expectations on the pandemic in his first year and inflated his contribution to COVID-era economic growth. A look at some of Biden‘s comments in a...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki was confronted Friday over President Biden's dismissal of a question about the Russia-Ukraine conflict as "stupid," saying he did in fact not dismiss the idea of "proactive deterrence." Biden was caught on a hot mic muttering "what a stupid question" after Fox News correspondent...
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is demanding answers about Hunter Biden’s overseas travels during Joe Biden’s two terms as vice president. Republican senators accused the Secret Service of withholding information, which he says the public is entitled to. In a letter to Secret Service Director James Murray, the senators...
Boris Epshteyn, an adviser for former President Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, acknowledged that he was part of the effort to prop up so-called "alternate electors" to support Trump in key states.
Comments / 0