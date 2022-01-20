ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD Technical Outlook Turning Bearish After False Breakout

By Paul Robinson
DailyFx
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD top-side move from wedge proving to be a false breakout. Bearish trigger about to get another leg lower started. Need to wait for full confirmation first before turning aggressively bearish. The EUR/USD is looking to confirm in the opposite direction of a failed top-side breakout from the wedge...

