EUR/USD Technical Outlook Turning Bearish After False Breakout

US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD COT Report –Analysis. USD Longs Slashed, CAD Flips Net Long, No More Shorts to Fuel GBP/USD Rise – COT Report. In the week through to January 14th, a third of net US Dollar long positions had been slashed having dropped $6.87bln. This marks the largest decline in USD exposure since June 2020 with net longs now at the lowest in four months. This somewhat underscores the fact that the US Dollar has seen a rather tame reaction to the repricing in the Fed’s outlook over the last two weeks, where the consensus is now for a March hike, followed by three additional hikes for 2022, alongside, quantitative tightening. Among the factors that have been behind the muted USD performance, despite risk appetite souring has been due to US equity outflows, particularly from the heavyweight tech stocks. Meanwhile, there is a risk at the upcoming Fed meeting that the Bank fail to match up to the lofty hawkish expectations and thus, should this be realised, the USD can be expected to pull back. Elsewhere, with geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia gaining traction, the Japanese Yen or Swiss Franc would be better options for playing the safe-haven trade.

CURRENCIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO