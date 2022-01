CLEVELAND, Ohio — Another winter storm dropped significant amounts of snow Sunday on Northeast Ohio, with several communities getting 6 inches or more. North Royalton in Cuyahoga County had 7.9 inches of snow over 12 hours as of 7:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Nearly 7 inches of snow was recorded at Hopkins International Airport by 7 p.m. Strongsville had 6.5 inches of new snow over 10 hours as of 7 p.m., and Garfield Heights had 6.3. Hinckley in Medina County recorded 7 inches of snow over 10 hours as of 6:45 p.m.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO