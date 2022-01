Two individuals showed up at a feeder in late November (2021) and continue to be regular visitors. Along with this species of woodpecker, northern flickers, also for the first time in November (2021), have become regular visitors. I have been observing birds in my backyard and surrounding area for twenty years so when I see a new species, it is exciting. Along with these species, regular and long- time visitors include Gila and Ladder-backed woodpeckers. These photos were taken from inside through a window. I haven't been able to capture them when I am outside as they are very skittish and immediately flush at minor movement and noise.

