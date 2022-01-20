ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things to do with the kids over February school break

By Kristi Palma
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

The week off from school runs from Feb. 21-25, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d04J1_0dqvpucO00
The Boston Common Frog Pond offers ice skating all winter. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Massachusetts kids will be out of school for February break from Feb. 21-25, which means families will be seeking ways to fill the days with indoor and outdoor winter fun.

Ahead, check out five ways families can wile away their February break days. Parents should check venue websites for information about restrictions and safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attend a farm camp, cooking class, guided hike, and more

There’s plenty of activities for kids taking place at Trustees of Reservations properties across the state, including farm camps, guided hikes, animal tracking workshops, cooking classes, and more. There are weeklong camps and day trip opportunities at Appleton Farms in Ipswich, Chestnut Hill Farm in Southborough, and Weir River Farm in Hingham; art classes at deCordova Sculpture Park & Museum; cooking classes at Powisset Farm in Dover and The FARM Institute in Edgartown; and guided hikes at Crane Beach in Ipswich, Fruitlands Museum in Harvard, and Ward Reservation in Andover. See a full list of February break events.

Ski at one of the best ski resorts in America

Families looking for a day trip or ski getaway over February break are in luck because some of the best ski towns and ski resorts in the country are right here in New England. Your family can tackle the powder at six of the top ski resorts in the U.S.: Jay Peak, Killington, Mad River Glen, and Smuggler’s Notch, all in Vermont; Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire; and Sugarloaf in Maine. Or explore three of the best ski towns in North America: North Conway, N.H.; Stowe, Vermont; and Bethel, Maine. Our ski and snowboard guide will help you plan your trip.

Act out

Boston University’s Wheelock Family Theatre has a variety of weeklong theater camps for kids in grades pre-K to 12 who are yearning to act out over vacation week. Students will learn what it’s like to take a story “from page to stage,” according to the theater, and create original adaptations of popular stories. They’ll hone their skills as actors, writers, directors, and designers. High schoolers will work on original 10-minute plays that will be performed in a festival by week’s end.

Eat at an igloo or gather around a fire

Families can dine in private igloos and enjoy warm and festive fire pits this winter at more than 40 restaurants and venues around the state. For example, Patriot Place in Foxborough offers igloos at several different restaurants, and Trustees of Reservations visitors can book fire pit picnics at historic properties across the state, some with s’mores kits. Families should research a restaurant’s igloo policy before booking as some include rental fees and time limits.

Go ice skating

Enjoy America’s oldest public park at the Boston Common Frog Pond. Skates are available for rent and parents of beginners can also rent balance aids shaped like seals. Hungry skaters can grab a bite at The Frog Pond Cafe. Find out about other city ice rinks.

Boston

Chalets are trending on Vrbo. Take a peek inside 7 popular New England stays.

"These idyllic lodging options are now top options for families’ outdoor getaways." Families seeking private, cozy accommodations near ski mountains are smitten with chalets this year, according to Vrbo. The vacation rental online marketplace reports a nearly 85 percent increase in demand for chalets year over year, according to...
