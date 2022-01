Guerilla Toss have announced their new album. The band’s latest is called Famously Alive, and it’s out March 25. After releasing their previous three albums on DFA, the new one is coming via their new label home of Sub Pop. Today they’ve shared the first single from the album “Cannibal Capital,” and it arrives with a new video directed by Lisa Schatz. Watch it, and find their upcoming tour dates, below.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO