5 Ways To Track Your Game Collection

NEWS – Since when is a speaker something EDC fans use? Since the Muzen Wild Mini Rugged Outdoor Speaker, that's when! This little military-styled Bluetooth 5.0 speaker can attach to your backpack or bike to make your everyday adventures more fun and musical. Whether it's blasting the soundtrack from West Side Story while I'm hiking (don't judge me!) or listening to a podcast about stationery during a walk in the woods (I said stop judging!), the Muzen Wild speaker won't weigh me down. It is IPX5 waterproof, has a rugged metal body, and has a built-in flashlight that has an SOS mode. Want one? Then head over to Amazon where you can order one for $109.

