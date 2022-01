In Warzone, by far the most important thing players must do before dropping into Caldera or Rebirth Island is have a custom loadout with max-level weapons. Having the max level, of course, allows one to have all of a weapon's attachments at their disposal, which is even more important with the Call of Duty: Vanguard guns as each likely can equip up to 10 of them as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO