Leveraging the housing market to increase inclusion

With the rise in mortgage rates, housing prices should stabilize, but low inventory still ingers. According to the Wall Street Journal, last year was great for selling a home but not a great year if you were trying to buy one. Home prices rose sharply and the number of homes for sale declined. Although the 2022 housing market will still tilt toward sellers, it offers a slightly better chance for buyers to snag their dream homes.

REAL ESTATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO