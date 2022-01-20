Leveraging the housing market to increase inclusion

Area Code Domains is helping businesses increase traffic to their websites and create more sales through its location-based domain names. Working with entrepreneurs as well as businesses of all sizes, the company is seeing its clients achieve substantial growth by using its low-investment marketing strategies. Area Code Domains sells domain names that include the area code of the business location, as well as a few keywords related to the business’ niche.
Experts believe the hot real estate market may begin to cool somewhat this year, in part due to interest rate hikes. That will lead to a leveling off in prices, nationally at least. Of course, markets...
SAN ANTONIO – When Lisa Gill found a home and a few acres outside of Austin, she wanted to close the deal fast. So, she got creative. “The sellers had two aging donkeys on the property,” she said. “So, to sweeten the deal, I told them I would keep them.”
Orange, California housing market updateCanva - Marketplace Designers. In this California housing market update I will be covering the December 2021 and January 2022 real estate market for Orange, California, which is located in Orange county.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More options for housing for senior citizens are coming to Huntsville. City leaders tell me they’re responding to a really big need in the Rocket City because of the rising senior population and falling number of houses. There are two main projects right now: the...
In the Metro Vancouver area, home buyer demand remains “well in excess” of long-term averages while supply continues to decline across the region, according to the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver. A total of 43,999 home sales took place in the region in 2021, growing by 42.2%...
Despite the Canadian housing market’s record-breaking performance in 2021, the Royal Bank of Canada said that there is still unmet demand in the market. A total of 666,995 residential sales took place in Canada over the whole of 2021, setting a new record high and surpassing by more than 30% the average over the last 10 years, according to the latest data from the Canadian Real Estate Association.
"From November from second to third week of January the market takes a dip," says local realtor Dennis Gonatas. And this year is shaping up to be no different for the Valley housing market. Just before taking the helm as president of the Youngstown Columbiana Realtors' Association, Gonatas took us...
After two years of enormous growth in the housing market, will there be a cool down and possibly a fall in sales in 2022?. It was a seller's market in Illinois real estate last year, with low inventories and rising home prices. In some areas, home prices were nearly 10% higher than the year before.
Although the housing market is starting to cool, here are five markets that remain competitive. According to Bankrate, some 40 percent of homes sold in December fetched more than their list price, down from 41.1 percent in November. December marked the sixth consecutive month that competition had declined on a month-over-month basis.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff says he pushing to increase the supply of affordable housing across Augusta. He noted a survey by the city of Augusta in which 48 percent of respondents said affordable housing for home buyers was a very large need. “You know, when I...
While the temperatures might have cooled in Louisiana the housing market sure hasn’t. Typically, this time of year home sales slow down, but that hasn’t been the case since the pandemic. Louisiana Realtors Association Director of Business and Professional Development Amy Fennell says a low inventory of homes continues to drive the market.
Much like groceries, gas and everything else, renting an apartment has gotten more expensive in the Alamo City, according to a recent report from rental agency Dwellsy. According to the analysis, median rents in the San Antonio-New Braunfels Metro jumped $377 from January to December of last year. That constitutes a 28.9% increase from January's median of $1,304. To a large part, the boost was driven by high-demand single-family homes, which tallied a 26% cost increase.
With the rise in mortgage rates, housing prices should stabilize, but low inventory still ingers. According to the Wall Street Journal, last year was great for selling a home but not a great year if you were trying to buy one. Home prices rose sharply and the number of homes for sale declined. Although the 2022 housing market will still tilt toward sellers, it offers a slightly better chance for buyers to snag their dream homes.
House on beach property/Photo by Jess Loiterton from Pexels. "I believe it may be the hottest real estate market in the world at this time." -Jay Phillips Parker, CEO of Douglas Elliman's Florida Brokerage-
Betsy Russell reports for Boise Dev on the implications of recent data from the Idaho Department of Labor showing the two sides of Idaho's booming economy. On the one hand, wages in the state have grown between 25% and 32% since 2015. On the other, housing prices have increased 150% during that same time span.
The U.S. housing market might be barreling ahead in overdrive these days, with historically high home values and soaring demand, but home builders remain worried about a variety of problems related to...
