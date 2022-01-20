Inside Track: Regulatory Uncertainties Making In-House Counsel Jobs Daunting

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Crystal Nix-Hines, Kevin Y. Teruya and Brantley I. Pepperman from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan have stepped in to represent General Motors (GM) in a pending antitrust class action. The action, filed Dec. 10 in California Central District Court by the Law Offices of Robert Starr, accuses the defendant of conspiring to eliminate competition by refusing to allow non-GM dealerships to accept GM vehicles as trade-ins. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr., is 2:21-cv-09566, Calabasas Luxury Motorcars, Inc. v. General Motors LLC et al.
