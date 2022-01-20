Inside Track: Regulatory Uncertainties Making In-House Counsel Jobs Daunting

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Porter Wright Morris & Arthur filed an oil and gas lease lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on behalf of SWN Production Co. The suit challenges Blue Beck Ltd.’s claims that SWN has defaulted on its land lease for nineteen oil wells and seeks a determination as to whether or not additional payments are due. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00091, SWN Production Company, LLC v. BlueBeck, Ltd.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO