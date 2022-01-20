ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Track: Regulatory Uncertainties Making In-House Counsel Jobs Daunting

By Greg Andrews
Cover picture for the articleA shifting legal landscape is making it harder...

rismedia.com

2022 Housing Market Faces Changes Amid Economic and Regulatory Activity

With real estate professionals gearing up for another strong year, two of the industry’s leading experts dove into the most significant economic and regulatory issues on the horizon and their implications for the real estate market, during RISMedia’s Real Estate Rocking in the New Year on Jan. 6.
Law.com

Tax Service In-House Counsel Going After Former New York Franchisee Accused of Stealing Trade Secrets

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in New York Western District Court on behalf of Liberty Tax Service. The suit accuses former Liberty employee Donette Darrow of misappropriating confidential information to solicit Liberty customers on behalf of co-defendant EG Tax, a direct competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00055, JTH Tax, LLC d/b/a Liberty Tax Service v. Darrow et al.
Law.com

Cooley Applauded for Standing Up to Elon Musk's Threat to Fire Associate

Several former Am Law 100 leaders are praising Cooley for reportedly standing up to a threat from Elon Musk warning of consequences if it declined to fire an associate who helped investigate the Tesla founder while at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The reported threat may have already resulted...
Law.com

Remote Working Is the Future, But Companies Need to Figure Out the Logistics Now

Remote working models have allowed companies to expand their talent search beyond the usual geographic limitations. But failure to grapple with the resulting tax and jurisdictional issues could lead to problems. The pandemic helped to usher in a new wave of remote working—and given the rise of the Omicron variant,...
Law.com

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith Representing Moving Company Accused of Damaging Customer's Belongings

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Jacob Lisogorsky of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith has entered an appearance for Al & Son Moving & Storage Inc. in a pending lawsuit. The case, over alleged loss and damage of personal property incurred during an interstate move, was filed Dec. 7 in New York Southern District Court by the Law Offices of Finger & Finger on behalf of Luticia Floyd. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern, is 1:21-cv-10466, Floyd v. Al & Son Moving & Storage, Inc.
Law.com

Heavily Funded Company Developing Lab-Grown Leather Hires General Counsel

He previously spent more than two decades at the dermatology company Galderma. In April of last year, Modern Meadow raised $130 million in funding. A decade-old company that has raised nearly $200 million in its quest to bring lab-growth leather to the masses has hired Quintin Cassady as general counsel.
Law.com

Porter Wright Files Suit Challenging Claim Company Defaulted in 19 Oil Wells

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Porter Wright Morris & Arthur filed an oil and gas lease lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on behalf of SWN Production Co. The suit challenges Blue Beck Ltd.’s claims that SWN has defaulted on its land lease for nineteen oil wells and seeks a determination as to whether or not additional payments are due. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00091, SWN Production Company, LLC v. BlueBeck, Ltd.
Law.com

Judge's Ruling Highlights Forum Shopping Concerns in Bankruptcy Matters

Judge Novak severed third-party releases from a former retailer's Chapter 11 plan. Novak also suggested liability releases and forum shopping often go together. The case will be reassigned to a different bankruptcy judge on remand. When U.S. District Judge David Novak, in a strongly worded opinion last week, scrapped third-party...
Law.com

Consumers Claim McCormick Spices Contain Heightened Levels of Carcinogens

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. McCormick & Co., the spice and condiment company, was slapped with a consumer class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, contends that an array of McCormick brand spices contain heightened levels of lead, arsenic, and cadmium. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00349, Balistreri et al v. McCormick & Company, Inc.
Law.com

Don't Call Me 'In-House Counsel.' Why Some Lawyers Dislike the Title

Coinbase legal chief Paul Grewal recently sparked a debate about the pros and cons of being called an in-house counsel. Some argue that the title implies that corporate counsel are outsiders within a company. Others contend that the label denotes respect and trust. As far as labels with the potential...
Law.com

Baker & McKenzie Matches Milbank Scale While Many Big Law Holdouts Remain

The new associate salary scale set by Milbank last week continues to reverberate across Big Law. Baker & McKenzie is the latest Am Law 200 firm to match the scale. A firm spokesperson said on Monday that Baker & McKenzie will increase associate salaries in the U.S. with the scale starting with $215,000 for first-year associates, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022.
Law.com

How to Create Access-to-Justice Tech for Courts That People Will Actually Use

For some U.S. court officials, the pandemic crystallized the benefits of providing tech-based access to courts. But before dedicating any budget to long-term initiatives, a panel of access-to-justice advocates noted such software will fail if users’ needs and user experience aren’t understood. To be sure, user experience encompasses...
Law.com

Quinn Emanuel Defends General Motors in Proposed Antitrust Class Action

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Crystal Nix-Hines, Kevin Y. Teruya and Brantley I. Pepperman from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan have stepped in to represent General Motors (GM) in a pending antitrust class action. The action, filed Dec. 10 in California Central District Court by the Law Offices of Robert Starr, accuses the defendant of conspiring to eliminate competition by refusing to allow non-GM dealerships to accept GM vehicles as trade-ins. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr., is 2:21-cv-09566, Calabasas Luxury Motorcars, Inc. v. General Motors LLC et al.
