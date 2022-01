WASHINGTON — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley spoke on the floor of the Senate Tuesday and turned arguments Democrats are making for a new federal voting law back against them. The Republican says Democrats say reform is needed after questions about the 2020 election — but says they were the first to raise the issue. “And in fact, the Democrat proposal was designed specifically to double down on false claims that Democrats lost certain races in 2018 only because of rigged elections,” Grassley says.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO