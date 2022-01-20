ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman who died in custody identified by SCDC

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Department of Corrections has released the name of a woman who died in custody Jan. 19 .

Dominic Michelle Cox, 45

Dominic Michelle Cox, 45, died in custody after being arrested on Jan. 18 for a traffic warrant and a criminal warrant. According to the SCDC, she had been charged with driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, operating a vehicle with no interlock during suspension as well as other traffic charges.

The traffic warrant carried a bond of $2,000, while the criminal warrant carried no bond, waiting for further action by the court.

Topeka comes out lower on crime rates in 2021, report says

The inmate was found unresponsive in a cell and in apparent medical distress. Both security and nursing staff began efforts to keep the woman stable until emergency services arrived at 4:50 p.m. Lifesaving efforts were administered by emergency personnel but she was declared deceased at 5:10 p.m.

Any unexplained death in a correctional facility must be investigated by the KBI for any potential criminal wrongdoing according to Kansas law. An administrative investigation for internal operational management purposes is also being conducted by the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

