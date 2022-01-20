ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sen. Corman helped to spread the “Big Lie” | PennLive letters

By PennLive Letters to the Editor
 5 days ago
Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman tells us (“As I See It,” Dec. 14) not once, but twice, that not on his “last breath will I ever feel comfortable giving up my freedoms.” He would have us believe that he would have done far better than Gov. Tom Wolf in addressing...

Letter to the editor: The Freedom Caucus keeps up the Big Lie

The so-called Freedom Caucus of the U.S. House needs to be called out for what it is: a collection of radical right-wing representatives who are a sham and fraud. Organized in 2015 by Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows, and Ron DeSantis, three of its stated goals are: protecting the rule of law; ensuring accountability in government and society; and protecting the safety of citizens. The about 40 current members include liars such as Marjorie Taylor Greene, Scott Perry, Matt Gaetz and Jordan.
Tucker Carlson Slams ‘Totally Ignorant’ GOP Senator for Urging Sanctions Against Russia: ‘Just Reading the Script’

Tucker Carlson opened Monday’s show by arguing that imposing harsh sanctions on Russia would end up negatively impacting the United States. In the process, he called Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) “totally ignorant.”. Carlson has repeatedly cautioned against antagonizing Russia over Ukraine. “The Chinese government is the only certain...
Criminal investigation in Georgia clearly has Trump's attention

As Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requests a special grand jury to aid her investigation into Donald Trump's alleged election interference, the controversy clearly has the former president's attention. I can say this with confidence because Trump, who said very little about the matter for months, suddenly can't stop talking about it.
Whether Republicans like it or not, companies aren't obliged to spread lies

St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial board (TNS) The right-wing cable channel One America News Network is among the worst purveyors of disinformation today, spewing a steady stream of lies regarding the pandemic, election integrity and other issues. But OAN’s pipeline for its toxic product just got narrower. DirecTV’s recent announcement that it will soon stop carrying the channel has riled some congressional Republicans, but in fact it’s solidly grounded in a principle that conservatives claim to cherish: Let the market decide.
January 6 investigator fired from day job by Virginia’s Republican attorney general

One of the lead staffers for the select committee investigating the 6 January Capitol riot has been fired from his job at the University of Virginia (UVA) by the state’s newly elected Republican attorney general.Timothy Heaphy serves as the panel’s top investigator, and has been on leave from his university role while working in that capacity. For the last three years he has served as UVA’s legal counsel, a job appointed by the attorney general’s office.Virginia’s newly installed Republican attorney general, Jason Miyares, fired both Mr Heaphy and his counterpart at George Mason University, Brian Walther, along with some...
Newt Gingrich Is a Radical Prophet of the Big Lie

We may soon long for a return to the halcyon days when Newt Gingrich was merely a blight on the Vatican. The former Speaker of the House got a ticket to Rome when his third wife, Callista, was appointed Ambassador to the Holy See by devout follower of Christ Donald Trump, though Gingrich was pitching his religiosity as far back as his 2012 presidential campaign following his conversion to Catholicism. (At that time, some raised questions about the fact Gingrich was on his third marriage, having reportedly cheated on his first two wives with their replacements and, in an account Gingrich denies, having tried to iron out a divorce with his first wife at her hospital bed as she recovered from a cancer surgery.) The Gingrich dream team secured this plum gig after serving Trump loyally during the 2016 campaign, and it looks like Newt is determined to continue that service in 2022. Unfortunately, that means aiding in the former president's assault on the basic foundations of the American system.
Newt Gingrich predicts Jan 6 committee members could be jailed if GOP takes back Congress

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich has predicted that members of the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot on 6 January last year could be jailed if the GOP takes control of Congress after the midterms. “You’re going to have a Republican majority in the House and a Republican majority in the Senate,” Mr Gingrich told Fox News on Sunday. “All these people who have been so tough and so mean and so nasty are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every tweet, every email because I think it’s clear that these are people...
