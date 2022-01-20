JSMS basketball splits with Merrol Hyde

Coach Bob Sheldon is pictured with the men's basketball team after the team won the NESCAC championship game against Colby in Cousens Gym onNicole Garay / The Tufts Daily. Men’s basketball earned mixed results over winter break, bringing its overall record to 6–8. After a rocky start to the season, the team started to find its groove during its trip to Nashville for the Music City Classic. The squad competed against its first NESCAC opponents, losing to Hamilton (77–64) and beating Amherst (74–66). In its final matchup of the break, Tufts basketball secured a commanding victory over New England College (79–53). Senior center Luke Rogers made his return to play over the break after missing the first eight games of the season. Rogers said he’s optimistic about the trajectory of the team.

