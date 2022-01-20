Schools see uneven rollout of new COVID-19 policy

The Republican answered questions about his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic posed by a joint committee of the overwhelmingly Democratic state legislature. “On a number of occasions recently, you, both you and your administration said that the KN95 masks distributed to schools had been tested by MIT- And I know that you're aware of this. And then on January 5th, DESE released a statement that there were KN95 masks distributed to schools that were not tested, and according to guidelines, were less than about 50% effective," said Democratic Committee Chair Jo Comerford, a State Senator representing the Hampshire, Franklin and Worcester district. “In DESE’s response, it noted that the, quote, use of KN95 masks is voluntary and that staff should be aware that their choice of masks is ultimately a personal decision. That's a quote. End quote. You're probably aware that some well-resourced districts have taken the distribution of high quality masks on themselves, like Amherst-Pelham in my area. Why doesn't the state set public health standard guidelines for the quality of masks used in schools given the transmissibility of Omicron and the proven efficacy of high quality masks, and then back up that guidance with sufficient resources or a next shipment of those kinds of high quality, high performing masks?”

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO