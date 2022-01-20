ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal pipeline standards backed by top energy regulator after Colonial Pipeline hack

By Jacob Fischler
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 4 days ago
New federal powers are needed to prevent major energy disruptions like the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline that left the East Coast short of gas at the pumps for days, the chairman of the federal commission overseeing energy and some U.S. House Democrats said Wednesday. A House Energy and...

IN THIS ARTICLE
