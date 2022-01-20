ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Indonesia wants to use G20 presidency to aid COVID rebound

By NINIEK KARMINI
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q7pbG_0dqvmhzs00
Davos Summit FILE - Indonesia's President Joko Widodo arrives at Rome's Fiumicino Airport, on Oct. 29, 2021. The Indonesia’s leader said Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, that his country, which holds the presidency of the Group of 20 biggest economies this year, sought to strengthen global partnership and inclusiveness to aid the economic recovery amid a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) (Andrew Medichini)

JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — Indonesia's leader said Thursday that his country, which holds the presidency of the Group of 20 biggest economies this year, wants to strengthen global partnership and inclusiveness to aid the economic recovery amid a resurging COVID-19 pandemic.

In an online address to the World Economic Forum, Indonesian President Joko Widodo committed to making the G-20 presidency an important part of the response, with a focus on inclusive health care, the digital transformation and the sustainable energy transition.

He called for world economic leaders to cooperate on trade and technology to aid the pandemic recovery.

“I will intensify interactions with world economic actors during the Indonesian presidency,” Widodo said. “I really hope the economic actors — all of you — have thoughts, concrete offers, which can be submitted to be part of the concrete achievements of the G20 summit.”

Unlike that summit later this year, the World Economic Forum's annual meeting is more for world and business leaders to discuss big ideas, not make deals on how to act. COVID-19 concerns delayed the forum's in-person gathering in Davos, Switzerland, but some panels and addresses are being held online.

In a discussion on world trade, participants said the pandemic has likely changed global commerce for good.

As surging demand overwhelms factories and ports, supply chain bottlenecks have driven up prices and delayed shipments, forcing businesses to rethink their dependence on distant suppliers and on keeping inventories to a bare minimum to save money.

“There is no going back," Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said.

When missing a $5 electronic component can delay production of a $100,000 car, he said, companies need to consider stress-testing their supply chains the way regulators tested the resiliency of banks during the financial crisis of 2008-2009.

Many companies are looking at whether to reduce their reliance on suppliers in one country, often China, and whether to move production closer to home to avoid disruptions.

But Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Organization, worries that the “understandable" incentive to bring production closer to home will “go too far" and cause countries to turn inward and cut out foreign suppliers.

Without mentioning deteriorating relations between the United States and China — the world's two biggest economies — Okonjo-Iweala warned, "Don't allow geopolitical tensions to really morph into protectionist measures and policies that use trade as a weapon. ... I lose a little bit of sleep at night about that.''

Likewise, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai cautioned that “we need to be very, very alert" to prevent “this present moment evolving from an opportunity to build a better version of globalization into one where we are fighting each other."

___

AP Economics Writer Paul Wiseman in Washington contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

French energy giant Total joins push for Myanmar sanctions

French energy conglomerate TotalEnergies has asked the American and French governments to support targeted sanctions against Myanmar s oil and gas funds, the largest single source of income for the country's military leaders.In a letter to Human Rights Watch released Thursday, the CEO of Total, Patrick Pouyanné, said the company was using all the tools at its disposal to stop funding the junta that took over Myanmar’s government and its bank accounts in February 2021, including those that receive hundreds of millions of dollars each year from the Yadana gas field.Since the takeover, the military has moved against dissent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
94.3 Jack FM

Indonesia approves Merck’s COVID-19 pill for emergency use

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia has approved Merck & Co Inc’s COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir for emergency use, the country’s food and drug agency said in a statement. A batch of 400,000 pills had arrived in Indonesia, health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said this week. The pill was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KIRO 7 Seattle

Indonesia starts COVID boosters for elderly, others at risk

JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — Indonesia kicked off a COVID-19 booster campaign for the general public on Wednesday, prioritizing third shots for the elderly and people with compromised immune systems. The government hopes to provide 21 million booster shots in January to people who received their second jabs...
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

Thailand and Indonesia unveil plans to develop molnupiravir COVID-19 pill

BANGKOK/JAKARTA (Reuters) – Thailand’s health minister said on Friday the country planned to develop the anti-viral pill molnupiravir to combat COVID-19 infections amid rising infections driven by the Omicron variant. The molnupiravir COVID-19 treatment pill for adult patients at risk of developing severe illness was jointly developed by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wkzo.com

German investor morale rebounds on expectations COVID will fade

BERLIN (Reuters) – German investor sentiment surged in January on expectations that the incidence of COVID-19 cases will fall by early summer, allowing growth in Europe’s largest economy to pick up in the coming six months, a survey showed on Tuesday. The ZEW economic research institute said its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joko Widodo
Person
Paul Wiseman
KIRO 7 Seattle

Beijing district orders mass virus testing ahead of Olympics

BEIJING — (AP) — People in a Beijing district with some 2 million residents were ordered Sunday to undergo mass coronavirus testing following a series of infections as China tightened anti-disease controls ahead of the Winter Olympics. The government told people in areas of the Chinese capital deemed...
SPORTS
The Guardian

Indonesia records highest daily Covid cases in three months

Indonesia reported 1,054 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the highest daily increase in three months, as the government braces for a new wave of coronavirus infections driven by the spread of the Omicron variant. The world’s fourth most populous country grappled with a devastating second wave of infections in July,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seoul says it paid Iran's delinquent UN dues to restore vote

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Using Iranian bank funds freed from American sanctions, South Korea has paid Iran's $18 million in delinquent dues owed to the United Nations, Seoul said Sunday. The step was apparently approved by Washington to restore Tehran's suspended voting rights at the world body.
POLITICS
AFP

Europe could be headed for pandemic 'endgame': WHO

The Omicron variant has moved the Covid-19 pandemic into a new phase and could bring it to an end in Europe, the WHO Europe director said Sunday. "It's plausible that the region is moving towards a kind of pandemic endgame," Hans Kluge told AFP in an interview, adding that Omicron could infect 60 percent of Europeans by March. Once the current surge of Omicron sweeping across Europe subsides, "there will be for quite some weeks and months a global immunity, either thanks to the vaccine or because people have immunity due to the infection, and also lowering seasonality". "We anticipate that there will be a period of quiet before Covid-19 may come back towards the end of the year, but not necessarily the pandemic coming back," Kluge said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Trade Organization#G20#Covid#Ap#Group Of 20#Indonesian
KIRO 7 Seattle

Russia sets another daily virus record amid omicron surge

MOSCOW — (AP) — New coronavirus infections in Russia reached an all-time high on Sunday, the third consecutive daily record as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads through the country. The national coronavirus task force reported 63,205 new infections tallied in 24 hours — a spike of more...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Biden, Japan's Kishida vow to 'push back' on China

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to "push back" against China and condemned North Korea's spate of missile tests, while Biden underlined US commitment to defending Japan, in virtual talks Friday. In a video meeting that lasted about one hour and 20 minutes, Biden also agreed to travel to Japan in late spring of this year for an official visit and summit of the Quad, which groups Australia, India, Japan and the United States, a senior US official said. Biden has made restoring the importance of the US-Japanese relationship a priority since taking office exactly a year ago, following his predecessor Donald Trump's questioning the benefit of even longstanding US alliances in both Asia and Europe. After the meeting, which took place by video link behind closed doors, Biden tweeted that it was "an honor to meet with Prime Minister Kishida to further strengthen the US-Japan Alliance -- the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," using an alternative name for the Asia-Pacific region.
WORLD
AFP

China, Russia block US push for UN sanctions on N.Koreans: diplomats

China and Russia on Thursday blocked a US push to impose United Nations sanctions on five North Koreans in response to recent missile launches by Pyongyang, diplomats told AFP. China's block came before a new closed-door Security Council meeting on North Korea, also requested by Washington, and was followed by Russia's decision to similarly oppose the American proposal. Along with Beijing, Moscow has long held a line against increasing pressure on North Korea, even asking for relief from international sanctions for humanitarian reasons. Last week, after Washington levied sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, the United States undertook a campaign within the 15-member Security Council to extend UN sanctions to those same five people.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Intel
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Axios

Transplants rebound from COVID lull

More than 41,000 Americans underwent an organ transplant in 2021, a new record and a 6% increase from 2020, when the pandemic caused a slight slowdown of the life-saving procedures. Why it matters: There are more transplant patients than ever, and they are particularly vulnerable to the worst effects of...
BUSINESS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
81K+
Followers
88K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy