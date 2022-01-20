ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Richie Bennett could be ready to return for Sutton

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uID5r_0dqvm5jd00

Sutton could give Richie Bennett his first start since November for the visit of Northampton in Sky Bet League Two.

The striker has been used from the bench recently and could be an option if manager Matt Gray decides to rotate his squad.

Omar Bugiel returned from a slight knock midweek against Colchester, but two matches in a week could be too much for the forward.

Sutton are unbeaten since December 7 and will be looking to extend that run against Northampton.

The Cobblers could hand a debut to Tyler Magloire in south London.

The 23-year-old Blackburn defender completed a loan move on Tuesday and he could be pushing for a first start.

However, Magloire has not played since October and could be short of match fitness.

Northampton manager Jon Brady has no new injury concerns to contend with as his side look to stay in the promotion picture.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Graham Alexander happy as Motherwell dig deep against Morton

Graham Alexander admitted that it was about perseverance as Motherwell came from behind to defeat Morton to book their place in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup. After the two sides were unable to be separated after normal time, extra-time was required to find a winner, and it was the Premiership’s fourth-placed side who prevailed as Liam Donnelly’s powerful drive rocketed into the roof of the net in the dying moments.
SOCCER
newschain

Liam Boyce pleased to keep Hearts’ momentum going with win at Auchinleck Talbot

Liam Boyce believes Hearts’ convincing 5-0 demolition of Auchinleck Talbot represents a further sign that they are a team heading in the right direction. The in-form Tynecastle side, who are third in the cinch Premiership, produced an authoritative display away to the West of Scotland League outfit on Saturday as they eased into the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.
SOCCER
The Independent

Victor Lindelof to miss West Ham match after break-in at family home

Victor Lindelof will not be involved for Manchester United this weekend as the defender supports his family following a “very traumatic” break-in at their house as he played against Brentford The 27-year-old played the full 90 minutes as Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils secured a 3-1 Premier League win at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday evening.Lindelof’s house in the north west was targeted while the defender was in London forcing his wife to lock herself and their two children in a room for safety during the burglary.“During Victor’s game this Wednesday night we had a break-in at our house...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Bugiel
Person
Jon Brady
Person
Richie Bennett
Person
Tyler Magloire
The Independent

England confirme friendly against Ivory Coast at Wembley in March

England will play their first senior fixture against the Ivory Coast in a friendly this March.Gareth Southgate’s side are preparing for the winter World Cup in Qatar and have lined-up two Wembley friendlies.The Three Lions are facing Switzerland on March 26 and will then host the two-time African champions on March 29.England have never played the Ivorians at senior level and the friendly marks the first time they have faced non-European opposition since November 2018.The Football Association describes the match as “an important test for the Three Lions on the road to this year’s 2022 FIFA World Cup”.England play four...
SPORTS
The Independent

Fan charged after Aston Villa players hit by bottle thrown from crowd

A football fan has been charged with assault after two Aston Villa players were floored by a bottle thrown from the crowd at Everton’s Goodison Park.Roger Tweedle, of Cranehurst Road, Walton, is accused of throwing a bottle that left Villa players Lucas Digne and Matty Cash on the ground on Saturday.The alleged incident occurred as Aston Villa celebrated a goal in the first half of the match.The 19-year-old, who is also charged with throwing an item onto the pitch, has been released on conditional bail.He will appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court on February 28.The game was Duncan Ferguson’s first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jonjo Shelvey fires Newcastle to second win of the season to boost survival bid

Jonjo Shelvey’s second-half free-kick clinched Newcastle a 1-0 win at Leeds as their Premier League survival bid received a major boost.Shelvey curled home the only goal from 20 yards in the 75th minute and Newcastle were rewarded for their lung-busting effort with just their second win of the season.Eddie Howe’s side were under the cosh for long spells at Elland Road but ran themselves ragged to deny Leeds a third straight league victory and climb to within a point of safety with a game in hand on fourth-bottom Norwich.Back-to-back league wins had lifted Leeds nine points clear of the bottom...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Stoppages were no excuse for Brentford defeat – Ivan Toney

Brentford striker Ivan Toney refused to drone on about excuses after their stop-start defeat by Wolves. There were bizarre scenes at Brentford’s Community Stadium as both sets of players were forced off the pitch for almost 20 minutes while a drone hovered above. The flying nuisance eventually buzzed off...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South London#Colchester#Uk#Cobblers
newschain

Stephen Glass picking on form as Aberdeen continue in the cup

Stephen Glass says his Aberdeen players will continue to dictate his team selection after the Dons breezed past Edinburgh City in the Scottish Cup Fourth Round. Glass named a surprisingly strong side, unchanged from that which had drawn 1-1 with Rangers in midweek, and they were dominant against Gary Naysmith’s cinch League Two side.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Graham Potter one of the best managers in the game, says Brighton assistant Billy Reid

Graham Potter will miss Brighton’s Premier League clash with Leicester on Sunday but has been hailed as one of the best managers in the business by assistant Billy Reid.Reid will take charge of the Seagulls at the King Power Stadium after Potter returned a positive test for coronavirus on Friday.Potter’s absence could be a blow for Brighton who have attracted plenty of plaudits for their performances under the 46-year-old over the past couple of years.The manager’s stock has risen considerably and Albion head into the weekend ninth in the Premier League table following just four defeats so far this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
113K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy