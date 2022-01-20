ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emirates to resume Boeing 777 flights to US after 5G halt

By Sarakshi Rai
 3 days ago
© Getty Images

The Emirates airline said Thursday it will resume its Boeing 777 flights to the U.S., just a day after suspending flights to the country over concerns about new 5G services in the United States.

In a statement, the airline said services to Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Miami, Newark, Orlando and Seattle will resume starting on Jan. 21.

The airline added that services to Los Angeles, New York's JFK airport, and Washington D.C. were "unimpacted" by the issues. It confirmed that A380 flights to Boston, Houston and San Francisco will return to 777 operations

It also said that the airline's flight schedule to all 12 U.S. passenger destinations will be restored by Saturday.

Flights were disrupted after the FAA and Boeing warned that it was possible the 5G services could interfere with radio altimeters that measure altitude in the Boeing 777.

But on Wednesday, the FAA approved Boeing's 777 to land at times of low visibility in areas near 5G signals.

Emirates and several other airlines expressed concern this week that the 5G roll-out could interfere with airplane technology that measures altitude. Other airlines that suspended flights to some U.S. locations included Air India and Japan Airlines.

AFP

US suspends 44 passenger flights to China operated by Chinese carriers

The United States announced Friday that it was suspending 44 Chinese passenger flights from America to the Asian giant in response to restrictive moves by Beijing on US carriers under its Covid-19 protocols. China maintains strict controls over border entry including slashed flights and a "circuit breaker" policy where routes are halted if too many infections are brought in on the flights. China's aviation authority used the circuit breaker policy to cancel flights by American, Delta and United airlines when passengers who tested negative for Covid before takeoff later tested positive once arriving in China. The US Department of Transportation wrote in its order Friday that "actions impairing the operations of Delta, American and United as described above are adverse to the public interest and warrant proportionate remedial action by the department."
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Airbus revokes Qatar Airways A321 jet order amid dispute

European planemaker Airbus terminated a multibillion dollar order by Qatar Airways for 50 of its single-aisle in-demand A321neo jets.The termination of the contract for the A321neo, confirmed by the planemaker to The Associated Press on Friday, comes as Airbus and one of its biggest customers, Qatar Airways, are embroiled in a legal dispute over the grounding of the larger twin-aisle A350 plane.In December, Qatar’s national carrier announced it was suing Airbus in London over what it described as the “accelerated surface degradation” of the wide-body A350. Qatar Airways said it had no choice but to ground a number of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
