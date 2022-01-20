Emirates to resume Boeing 777 flights to US after 5G halt

© Getty Images

The Emirates airline said Thursday it will resume its Boeing 777 flights to the U.S., just a day after suspending flights to the country over concerns about new 5G services in the United States.

In a statement, the airline said services to Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Miami, Newark, Orlando and Seattle will resume starting on Jan. 21.

The airline added that services to Los Angeles, New York's JFK airport, and Washington D.C. were "unimpacted" by the issues. It confirmed that A380 flights to Boston, Houston and San Francisco will return to 777 operations

It also said that the airline's flight schedule to all 12 U.S. passenger destinations will be restored by Saturday.

Flights were disrupted after the FAA and Boeing warned that it was possible the 5G services could interfere with radio altimeters that measure altitude in the Boeing 777.

But on Wednesday, the FAA approved Boeing's 777 to land at times of low visibility in areas near 5G signals.

Emirates and several other airlines expressed concern this week that the 5G roll-out could interfere with airplane technology that measures altitude. Other airlines that suspended flights to some U.S. locations included Air India and Japan Airlines.