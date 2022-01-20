ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

With inventory low and rates rising, home sales fall

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m7iBW_0dqvkkrJ00
Home Sales his is a home for sale in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose for the third straight month in November, driven by strong demand, low mortgage rates and intense competition for a relatively low number of properties on the market. The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday, Dec. 22, that existing homes sales rose 1.9% last month from October to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 6.46 million units. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Sales of previously occupied homes fell in December for the first time in four months as mortgage rates ticked higher and would-be buyers struggled to find properties with the number of properties on the market at record-lows.

Existing home sales fell 4.6% last month from November, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of nearly 6.2 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday.

Even with the decline, December's figures closed out a healthy year for home sales. Annual sales reached 6.1 million homes last year, the Realtors said, up 8.5% from 2020 and the most since 2006, the height of the housing bubble that crashed the following year.

Sales soared last year after pandemic lockdowns ended and many Americans sought more space for indoor offices and online schooling. Healthy home-buying was also fueled by strong job and income gains.

With the Federal Reserve set to raise interest rates as soon as in March, home sales are expected to decline slightly this year, said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the Realtors.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

World shares mostly lower ahead of Federal Reserve meeting

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were mostly lower in Europe and Asia on Monday after Wall Street logged its worst week since the pandemic began in 2020. Shares fell in Paris, London and Frankfurt but rose in Tokyo. Shanghai was little changed. Investors have been growing increasingly worried...
MARKETS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Asian shares mixed following Wall Street losses

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were mixed Monday in Asia after Wall Street logged its worst week since the pandemic began in 2020. Benchmarks declined in Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney but rose in Tokyo. Shanghai was little changed. U.S. futures were higher. Investors have been growing increasingly...
STOCKS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
81K+
Followers
89K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy