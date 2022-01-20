New HS Tournament Seeks Top Teams to Boost Game In State

The Greenville Lady Comets held off a second half comeback attempt by the Vandalia Lady Vandals to win the final game of the Vandalia Mid-Winter Tournament on Friday night. Vandalia would take a 4-0 lead before Greenville got on the board to make it 4-2. After the game was tied at 11-11 and 13-13, Greenville took a 16-13 lead at the end of the 1st quarter. The Lady Comets would outscore the Lady Vandals 20-8 in the 2nd quarter with 9 points from Brooklyn Suzuki in the period, to push their lead out to 36-21 at halftime. Vandalia came out strong to start the second half, going on a run behind Bella Austin and Zoe Satterthwaite each scoring 6 points in the quarter to close the Comet lead down to single digits and trail 49-40 heading into the 4th quarter. Vandalia would cut the Greenville lead down to 5 points at a few different points in the 4th quarter, but Greenville’s Mia Emken would put in 6 of the Comet’s 10 points in the quarter as Greenville would hold the 9-point to close out the win. Greenville is now 10-14 on the season and will return to action Tuesday at Breese Central. Vandalia is now 6-18 on the season and will have just under a week off before getting back to action with a conference matchup at home against Gillespie on Thursday.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO