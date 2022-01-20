ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

New HS Tournament Seeks Top Teams to Boost Game In State

01.19.2022 - Alex Goff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupporters of high school and youth rugby in New Mexico are looking at a different approach to increase numbers and re-boost the game in the state—don't hide from the states that have great teams, welcome them. Johan Botha is running a tournament on March 25 and 26 in...

