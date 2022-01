NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It has been a dangerous start to the New Year for police in the city. Two NYPD officers were shot in Harlem Friday night. One officer died. Another officer is in grave condition. The officers were shot responding to a domestic dispute. Sadly they are not the only officers who have been shot this month. WATCH: Mayor Adams, NYPD Officials On Fatal Shooting Of NYPD Officer On New Year’s Day, an NYPD officer was shot while resting in his car between shifts in East Harlem. Officials believe he was hit in the head by a stray bullet. That officer was treated...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO