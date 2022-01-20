ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Frozen spinach recalled in nine states after testing found listeria in some packages

By David J. Neal
Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo lots of Lidl Frozen Chopped Spinach have been recalled from stores in nine states after routine testing found listeria in some 12-ounce bags. Manufacturer Frozen Food Development and the FDA announced the recall...

