Frozen spinach recalled in nine states after testing found listeria in some packages

BOSTON (CBS) — There’s another salad recall affecting Massachusetts – and this one involves Dole packaged salads. Dole is recalling salads with iceberg lettuce processed at Soledad, California and Springfield, Ohio facilities because they may be contaminated with Listeria. The salads were distributed widely, and Massachusetts was among the states that received packages from the Ohio plant. The recalled salads sold in Massachusetts have a product lot code beginning with “W” and a “Best If Used By” date between Dec. 22, 2021 and Jan. 9, 2022. Some of the recalled varieties under the Dole brand include “Very Veggie,” “Southwest Salad Kit,” “Garden Salad,” “Asian Island Crunch” and “Shredded Lettuce.” The recalled Dole salad label (Image credit: FDA) So far, there have not been any illnesses linked to the recall. Listeria can cause serious illness and sometimes death in young children, the elderly and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, headache, stiffness, nausea and diarrhea. “Consumers who still have any of these products in their refrigerators are urged not to consume the product and to discard it immediately,” the recall notice states. Click here for more details. Last month, Fresh Express salads sold in Massachusetts were also recalled for potential Listeria concerns.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO