The Toronto Maple Leafs and Anaheim Ducks have trade history dating back to the Joffrey Lupul and Jake Gardiner days and it’s now been a while since the two teams completed a trade together. This could be changing in the very near future as Maple Leaf’s general manager Kyle Dubas is working hard to upgrade his hockey club and may have to get creative as he’s pressed hard up against the salary cap. The trade chatter has picked up tremendously in Toronto these past few days and it feels like a move could be on the horizon, like a beautiful California sunset.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO