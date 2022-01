The SAT exam will move entirely online from 2024, administrators announced on Tuesday.The shift to digital from the traditional pen and paper exams will boost its relevancy as more colleges make standardised tests optional for admission.Test-takers will be allowed to use their own laptops or tablets but they’ll still have to sit for the test at a monitored testing site or in school, not at home.The format change is scheduled to roll out internationally next year and in the US in 2024. It will also shave an hour from the current version, bringing the reading, writing and math assessment from...

EDUCATION ・ 30 MINUTES AGO