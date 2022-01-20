Woman pregnant with twins lit on fire by boyfriend

A pregnant woman in Detroit was set on fire by her boyfriend, according to police reports.

The woman, whom Detroit police did not name, was hospitalized on Wednesday. The assailant, Devonne Marsh, got into an argument with the woman on Friday, police said. He then doused her with lighter fluid and set her on fire.

"How do you do this to another human being? I can't — it's unimaginable," Detroit Police Cmdr. Michael McGinnis told Fox2 Detroit. "Just incredibly traumatic injuries. I did see pictures, and I just ... the pain she must be suffering, I can't imagine."

The woman, who is six and a half months pregnant with twins, has third-degree burns on 60% of her body, police report. It is unclear if the babies will survive.

The woman was scared to report her injuries out of fear of Marsh retaliating, according to Sgt. Kyla Williams of the Detroit Police Department's domestic violence unit. A tipster reported the crime, and the woman felt safe enough to approach law enforcement.

"They don't even have a chance — they don't have a fighting chance at life," Williams said. "I want to applaud her for coming forward. I want to again let her know that she is not alone. She has the men and women of the Detroit Police Department to support her."

Marsh is facing felony charges of assault/bodily harm less than murder and assault with a dangerous weapon, based on the Wayne County Sheriff's Office records. He is also charged with possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, which is considered a misdemeanor.

There are concerns about Marsh's ability to escape custody. His current bond is set at $50,000, or 10%, which means he could post bail with $5,000.