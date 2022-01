Get ready, Operators, because a new threat has invaded the world of Rainbow Six. The Chimera parasite is back in Rainbow Six Extraction, and it is up to the familiar Operators from Rainbow Six Siege to take on a variety of missions to hopefully find a way to take back the land taken over by the Archaens. You can’t do it alone, though, and just like in Siege, teamwork is essential. Your squad is cut down to just three, although you could go in solo. Doing so is nearly a death sentence when things get tough, though, so you will want as many friends watching your back as possible.

