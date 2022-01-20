All Colorado employers must let workers accrue paid sick leave in 2022

Serendipity Catering is a premier full-service catering company serving the Greater Denver Area for almost 20 years. We are pleased to announce our ranking in the DBJ’s Largest Minority Owned Businesses. Laura Zaspel is the CEO and co-founder of Serendipity Catering. When asked, Ms. Zaspel sums up her role as a minority business leader this way: “I love what I do and that I can be a representation of a Hispanic businesswoman is an honor. My parents’ philosophy was ‘work hard, no excuses’. I carry that philosophy with me today no matter what platform I am speaking from, whether it be the events industry, sustainability or equality.” Prior to taking the reins at Serendipity Catering, a company that she started with her husband in 2001, she dedicated herself to the environmental policy and management field. She earned a MEPM (Master’s Degree in Environmental Policy and Management) and a MA (Master’s Degree in Cognitive Studies) from the University of Denver in 1994. She was recruited by the Presidential Management Intern Program under the Clinton Administration and accepted placement at the US DOE Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Technology. While with the US DOE, Ms. Zaspel ensured the Clean Cities initiatives were implemented in US DOE Region 7, including creating a “clean energy corridor” from Missoula, MT to Kalispell, MT. In January 2020, Ms. Zaspel was selected to serve on Denver’s Climate Action Task Force. Despite the health crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Denver Climate Action Task Force completed their work this summer and developed a recommendations report to strengthen Denver’s work to address climate change equitably in critical areas of buildings, transportation, electricity generation, industrial energy use, consumption emissions and resiliency/climate adaptation. The 2020 recommendations report can be found on the City of Denver’s website. Ms Zaspel continues to combine her background and passions of sustainability and the event industry. "Laura has been a leader within the Denver and Colorado sustainability arena for over two decades. Laura and I worked together to integrate a sustainability food component into the Environmental Leadership Program award ceremony and brought a new level of excitement to the program and an even brighter spotlight to the incredible work of hundreds of companies throughout the state,” said Lynette Myers, ELP Coordinator for the CO Department of Public Health and Environment. Serendipity Catering is a Gold Leader in the ELP program. About Serendipity Catering Serendipity Catering was established in 2001 and became Colorado’s first Certifiably Green Denver caterer. They are dedicated to using quality and responsibly sourced ingredients, caring for the environment by committing to exceed all environmental standards in the events industry and giving back to the community. Notable awards include the 2016 Fastest Growing Business (Denver Business Journal, 30-45 employee category) the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2015 Food Recovery Challenge National Winner, the 2016 City of Denver’s Greenovator Award, and the 2015 Denver Chamber of Commerce’s Green Business of the Year. Serendipity Catering is operating during the current health crisis and safely serving new and existing clients. In addition to the event and catering options (redefined for safe COVID-era service), Serendipity Catering has implemented a new delivery service for safer at home meal options. Ms. Zaspel and her team are focused on adapting services as guidelines change to meet the changing needs of the Metro Denver Area community.

