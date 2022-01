Notebook items appear regularly -- and often first -- in our Daily Digest Newsletter. Sign up here to have it delivered to your inbox. Boyle Heights - The last of the neighborhood's long-time Japanese eateries has been declared a city historic-cultural monument, along with everything else on the lot at at 2504-2508 East 1st Street. The City Council voted to approve the designation last week for Otomisan Japanese Restaurant, as well as the Queen-Anne-style Nishiyama Residence in the back lot. The diner opened as Otemo Sushi Cafe in 1956 and is believed to one of the oldest continuously-operating Japanese restaurants in Los Angeles. The monument application said the property was historically significant "for its association with early Japanese American settlement patterns in Boyle Heights" and for its association with "commercial development along the East First Street streetcar line in the 1920s.” The Nishiyama Residence was built in 1890, during the height of Boyle Heights’ early development.

